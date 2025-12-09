3 Fantasy Stats Showing How Chiefs Failed Mahomes vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL season might be over. This team still has four games left to play, but at 6-7, they're no longer in control of their own destiny. They may not have been with a win against the Houston Texans either, but it certainly would have given them a better chance at punching a postseason ticket by running the table in their few remaining contests.



Instead, even if the Chiefs manage to win out now, they'll need a lot of help to get into the AFC Wild Card picture. Fantasy football is often completely removed from the reality of what actually happened on the field. However, Kansas City's performances in Week 14 perfectly encapsulate the story of how they fell to Houston, 20-10, to fumble away their playoff chances.



Patrick Mahomes had no help



1. 24 pressures allowed



When previewing the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 clash with the Houston Texans, the prevailing thought was that if they were to get upset at home, it would have been the result of the Texans' pass rush getting loose against the Chiefs' ravaged offensive line and taking Patrick Mahomes out of the game. That's not what happened.



While Houston did get 24 pressures on Mahomes, he got decent protection, evaded the rush well, and ultimately, only took two sacks for a net loss of 12 yards. He was also able to consistently get out of the pocket and create with his legs, whether it be to extend plays in hopes of opening up a pass downfield or to take off, like he did on his seven rushes for 59 yards. KC was without Josh Simmons, Jawaan Taylor, and Trey Smith against the Texans, but that wasn't really the problem.



2. Six drops



Drops weren't the only reason that the Chiefs lost this game and had horrible fantasy performances across the board, but they did lead directly to turnovers on downs that effectively killed their chances at mounting a fourth-quarter comeback.

Head Coach Andy Reid is catching a lot of flak for going for it deep in Kansas City's own territory, a costly decision that allowed the Texans to score the go-ahead touchdown with a short 31-yard drive. If Rashee Rice just catches the ball on 4th-and-1, though, it wouldn't even be a conversation.



One drive later, Kansas City still had a chance to knot the score up again. Rice dropped another ball on that drive to give the Chiefs yet another turnover on downs, this time on 4th-and-4. On the Chiefs' next possession after that, still down just one score, Travis Kelce dropped back-to-back passes, with the second one resulting in an Azeez Al-Shaair interception that sealed the game.

KC lost at least 40 yards to drops against the Texans, not counting any potential yards after the catch. The Chiefs lost a lot more than just those yards on drops, though.



3. Isiah Pacheco & Kareem Hunt - 2.9 yards per carry combined



It's been no secret that the Chiefs' rushing attack has been abysmal this season. That was only exacerbated against a stout Texans run defense. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt totaled just 60 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Mahomes was by far the most effective ball-carrier for KC, and that's hardly the first time that's been the case in a Chiefs game this season.



The offense is blatantly one-dimensional this year, even with Andy Reid and the coaching staff trying their best to establish the run week in and week out. At this point, it might be best to just lean all the way into Mahomes and let him control the rock on every single snap. What do they have to lose?

