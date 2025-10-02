Chiefs' HC Andy Reid Offers Key Insight Into Jaguars' Matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“Really don't have any injuries to mention. Everybody's going to practice today. Jacksonville is a good football team. We look forward to the challenge of playing them. Liam (Coen) has stepped in there and done a nice job with that, with that group, along with his coordinators and coaches. And they've got tremendous talent and it shows, on both sides of the ball and on special teams. And they're leading the league in turnovers, they’re a No. 1 defense. I mean, you can start naming a ton of things on both sides of all that they're really good at. So, look forward to that challenge.”
On what stands out about how the Jaguars have forced turnovers:
“Yeah, they catch the ball well, first of all, and they work. They're disciplined in their lanes, on their zone, drops, opportunistic on tipped balls. And then they've stripped out a couple balls. They go after you. You’ve got to make sure that you're aware of that as you play them for sure.”
On what the Chiefs have done to cut down on turnovers:
“Emphasize it, I guess, but the guys, really comes down to the guys doing it, and the guys have done a nice job keeping it high and tight when needed, and not having tipped balls. All the things that kind of lead to those. And then, this is a potential weather game, so you add that into it, too. You got to make sure that you really take care of the football.”
On the offensive line’s development and Trey Smith’s presence:
“Yeah, we're getting we're getting better there, as we go, as they play together more. I mean, Trey's a beast. We know that. He gets in there and he'll battle with anybody, tough guy. And like I said the other day, it doesn't all have to be pretty. I just want to get the job done. And they're kind of doing that right now. So, we've got some young guys that are getting better.”
On the trust the Chiefs have given rookie running back Brashard Smith:
“Well, literally being able to handle it is half the battle, just from a mental standpoint; he's picked it up well. He's in a good room where guys can help him, and have done some of these things that we're asking him to do, in the past. So, he's willing to listen. Very humble kid and works hard.”
On the postgame conflict between Liam Coen and Robert Saleh last week, and the practice of legally stealing signs:
“Yeah, I mean, listen, it's been going on. That goes on. So, if you're going to put a sign out there … I just gave you one, you didn't see it … So, if you're going to put it out there, guys are gonna look at it and try to sneak it from you. The headsets have kind of taken away a little bit of that, but that's what it is. It's all part of it. Kind of move on.”
On whether he’s ever had any conflicts like that with another coach:
“Listen, those guys know each other. That's the thing. People, they're buddies and competitive, and were at the same place last year. And so, it gets brotherly. They start arguing. That's all right. They're all right.”
On Jawaan Taylor struggling the last time he played in Jacksonville:
“Yeah, well, it's home, and he did play there at the same time, so I'm sure it will be emotional for him that way. And then he knows the other part of that. He knows he's got to focus in on not being too quick off the ball, but at the same time being quick. You got to be on time, spot on. And so, he's worked hard at that.”
On Coen’s ability to begin 3-1 with a new coaching staff:
“Yeah, I think it's great. It's great for the league, and it's legit. So, this is something, they're playing good football, and they're coaching well. You can see the guys are listening to them and doing what they want, and my hat goes off to them. But I think, overall, it's good. It's good for the league to have that kind of competition, for sure.”
On balancing opportunities for Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, who’ve both played well at different times:
“Yeah. I mean, there's one ball. So, the guys know that, and as long as you stay humble with it, don't get that hungry, that hungry thing where you start one, and then don't play. But, I mean, the guys have done a great job. They're all good buddies, and they're kind of pulling for each other, but you want to maintain that. That's a tough thing when you have a number of guys. What's real is, there's one football.”
On whether the offense looked as good on film as it did during the game:
“Yeah, listen, there were some good things. There's, some things we've got to work on. Can we be better? Absolutely, on the offensive side. Matt (Nagy) has done a good job of finding things, with Joe Bleymaier. These guys have been finding things that work for the guys that are playing, and kind of the offensive line did their thing. They got another huge challenge this weekend. This defensive line is a good one.
“So, every week is its own deal. But this past week, there were some good things that took place. Just gotta keep building on that.”
On Travis Hunter and whether he’s ever been tempted to play someone on both sides:
“Yeah, you get a good, good player, you'd love to be able to do that. I think Troy Brown did it for a little bit, wide receiver and DB and the nickel position. So, it takes a special guy to jump in there and be able to do that. Hat goes off to the kid. I mean, that's hard being a rookie, and really hard doing it, knowing both sides of the ball.”
