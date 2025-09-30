4 Mind-Blowing Numbers Entering Chiefs’ Next Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo likes to say turnovers come in bunches. Well, when turnovers favor the Chiefs, Kansas City has a bunch of wins.
Chiefs when winning turnover margin
During Spagnuolo’s tenure as Chiefs defensive coordinator (2019-present), Kansas City is 41-1 (.976) when winning the turnover margin (per Elias Sports Bureau).
Including a 5-0 mark in postseason, the Chiefs have won 39 straight games under those circumstances, their last loss coming 2,179 days ago – Oct. 13, 2019, a 31-24 home setback against the Texans.
Kansas City has two takeaways in each of its last two games, both wins. Last week, linebacker Drue Tranquill played a key role in both of them.
The Chiefs forced Lamar Jackson’s initial 2025 interception when Spagnuolo sent Tranquill on a blitz, pressuring the quarterback before he threw in the direction of Mark Andrews. Linebacker Leo Chenal had blanket coverage on the Pro Bowl tight end, and stuck out his big right paw to make a one-handed catch and secure his first career interception.
Tranquill also recovered Jackson’s fumble later in the game, when Chris Jones and George Karlaftis flushed the quarterback out of the pocket and into the shoulder pad of Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.
An opponent that thrives on takeaways
It’s a significant streak entering this week, especially because the Jaguars, Kansas City’s opponent on Monday Night Football, lead the NFL this season in takeaways (13) and turnover margin (plus-nine).
Chiefs protecting the ball better than anyone
While the Jaguars lead the league with those 13 takeaways, the Chiefs are tied for the fewest turnovers, one. The two other teams at the top of that category – Philadelphia (4-0) and Buffalo (4-0) – are a combined 8-0 this season, each having committed just one turnover.
That one turnover this season was the fateful Patrick Mahomes pass that bounced off Travis Kelce’s hands and shoulder pads and into the arms of Philadelphia’s Andrew Mukuba.
What’s more, the Chiefs and Jaguars are among seven NFL teams this season that haven't lost a fumble. Kansas City can thank Mahomes for its membership in that category, after the quarterback’s heads-up play to not only save a Bobby Okereke touchdown against the Giants in Week 3, but also recover his own fumble on a backward pass intended for Isiah Pacheco.
Another zero-interception game will be huge
And when Mahomes doesn’t throw an interception, the Chiefs have won 12 of their last 13, including playoffs. The only loss in that stretch was their season-opening game agains the Chargers in Brazil.
The Jaguars have thrived off intercepting quarterbacks, however. The NFL’s best takeaway team this season, they lead the league with nine interceptions. Jacksonville managed only six all of last season.
