The WR Patrick Mahomes Needs to Find on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense will have to come alive early and often if they want to defeat the Houston Texans this Sunday. A win would keep the Chiefs' playoff hopes alive, and luckily for the franchise, five of their six wins this season have come when playing at Arrowhead Stadium.

Under the lights of Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes will need to have a lightshow type of game. Finding the likes of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce are musts, but he shouldn't neglect one wide receiver who hasn't seen as many touches as of late.

The wide receiver in question is Tyquan Thornton. An early explosive contributor for the Chiefs this season has quickly fallen to the back burner. Thornton is having the best season of his young career, yet his role hasn't increased much since his last explosive game.

Tyquan Thornton Review

The last time Thornton had the football in his hands was back against the Denver Broncos, when Mahomes found him once in two targets for 61 receiving yards. Since then, Thornton has been targeted once and hasn't hauled in a reception.

To begin the season, Thornton was the Chiefs' explosive downfield option. When Worthy went down in Week 1, it was Thornton who stepped up. Since the first five weeks of the campaign, Thornton hasn't strung together two games in a row with receiving yards, as he's only been targeted for deep passes.

Thornton can be an unsung hero if given the opportunity this Sunday, as the Texans' defense has been solidly sound. But with the Chiefs needing to win this game, they should consider doing things differently than they have as of late.

Special Teams and Assistant Head Coach Dave Toub enjoys what Thornton provides to special teams, but seeing that he was once a crucial part of the offense, it could be something the Chiefs resort to.

“I just like to get some fresh legs – I got two guys that are dynamic with Brashard (Smith) and (Tyquan) Thornton and then Nikko (Remigio) is just solid . He is a solid and really good blocker. He’s going to get the yards that’s blocked up and I’m happy having him back there at least as one of the guys," Toub said Thursday.

"Then the other guys I’ve been rotating as you’ve been noticing. I was happy with Brashard. He got in there, and he had a nice return, the bounce, 33-yarder I think it was. But he is going to get a little bit more as we go.”

