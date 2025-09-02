WATCH: Head Coach Andy Reid After Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Tuesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right, the only one that didn't practice today was (Jalen) Royals. Everybody else practiced. Had a good day today. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers. Tomorrow, we'll hop on the plane and head out and go from there. We have a walk-through down there the following day, which would be a normal Saturday for us.”
On the status of wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who battled an ankle injury and didn’t play in the three preseason games:
“Yeah, listen, he's done everything, so he looked good out there, running around. He just needs to get in the game and play. But as far as practice goes, he's done everything.”
On what he expects from head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan):
“Listen, they're well-coached. Jim does a great job with that crew, and he's got good coordinators, good coaches. And then, like any year, early in the season, you gotta be ready and flexible to adjust, with new things that might come up.”
