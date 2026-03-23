March Madness Means Something Much Different for Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Congratulate Travis Kelce the next time you see him. Each of his Final Four selections advanced to the Sweet 16 this past weekend: Duke, Arizona, Illinois and even Alabama.
But the phrase Final Four is a sensitive subject in Kansas City on Monday. Not only did both Kansas and Missouri bow out of the NCAA tournament, the Crimson Tide also defeated Patrick Mahomes' favorite horse in the race, Texas Tech. To make matters worse, the Chiefs are also staring at possibly the most formidable “third-place schedule” in league history.
Despite finishing 6-11 last season, their list of 2026 opponents includes five combined games against the NFL’s “final four” teams, clubs that advanced to their conference title games.
At least that dismal record allowed Andy Reid and his staff time they didn’t have in past years to evaluate their scheme and devote necessary time toward breaking down free-agent and draft prospects.
Bonus time put to good use
“Our pro personnel department has sorted some things out for them to look at,” Reid said last month, explaining how his coaches have utilized the bonus time. “We roll from there, but a lot of moving parts going on. But all good stuff to give us an opportunity to be better as coaches.
“We've been in our scheme evaluations and knocking that out in the early part of the day. And then in the afternoon, we do the personnel side of it. So, nothing's set in gold for you or granted there.”
Nothing’s set in gold with regard to the Chiefs’ 2026 opponents. That steep slate consists of two tilts against AFC West rival Denver, road trips to meet each of the NFC finalists – the Rams and Super Bowl champion Seahawks – and a home date with the AFC champion Patriots.
Some think that the New England game will be easier than most expect. That’s because the Patriots were front and center when the NFL handed out easy schedules last season, fueling a powerful narrative that paved New England’s road to Super Bowl 60.
Cleveland got that gift this year. And armed with the league’s easiest slate of opponents and a new head coach, Todd Monken, the Browns are early favorites to sneak into the playoffs much like New England in 2026.
But someone forgot to pass along the 2026 where-and-when details to the Chiefs. They didn't get that handout this year. After a 6-11 season in 2025, Kansas City still has to play nine games against 2025 playoff qualifiers.
Bengals didn't make playoffs, but they're on Chiefs' slate
Plus, the Chiefs get a road trip to meet Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals, this time without Trent McDuffie. And yes, while Cincinnati’s coaching staff and front office held their collective breath Saturday as Burrow narrowly avoided injury at the inaugural Fanatics Football Classic, the nemesis quarterback should be healthy this year to test Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
The Chiefs also have a home date against San Francisco, a rematch of Super Bowls 54 and 58. Many thought the 49ers, along with the Seahawks and Rams, were the three best teams in the NFL last season. All three loom large on the Chiefs’ 2026 schedule, with dates and times released by the league in May.
But before that, the league could add some air miles to the Chiefs’ docket by announcing another international game for Kansas City, possibly playing in Madrid opposite the Atlanta Falcons.
Here's the full list of Chiefs opponents
- Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Arizona, Indianapolis, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco.
- Away: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert