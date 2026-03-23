March Madness Means Something Much Different for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Congratulate Travis Kelce the next time you see him. Each of his Final Four selections advanced to the Sweet 16 this past weekend: Duke, Arizona, Illinois and even Alabama.

But the phrase Final Four is a sensitive subject in Kansas City on Monday. Not only did both Kansas and Missouri bow out of the NCAA tournament, the Crimson Tide also defeated Patrick Mahomes' favorite horse in the race, Texas Tech. To make matters worse, the Chiefs are also staring at possibly the most formidable “third-place schedule” in league history.

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) mimes shooting basketball against the Buffalo Bills prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite finishing 6-11 last season, their list of 2026 opponents includes five combined games against the NFL’s “final four” teams, clubs that advanced to their conference title games.

At least that dismal record allowed Andy Reid and his staff time they didn’t have in past years to evaluate their scheme and devote necessary time toward breaking down free-agent and draft prospects.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes the field in the first quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bonus time put to good use

“Our pro personnel department has sorted some things out for them to look at,” Reid said last month, explaining how his coaches have utilized the bonus time. “We roll from there, but a lot of moving parts going on. But all good stuff to give us an opportunity to be better as coaches.

“We've been in our scheme evaluations and knocking that out in the early part of the day. And then in the afternoon, we do the personnel side of it. So, nothing's set in gold for you or granted there.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nothing’s set in gold with regard to the Chiefs’ 2026 opponents. That steep slate consists of two tilts against AFC West rival Denver, road trips to meet each of the NFC finalists – the Rams and Super Bowl champion Seahawks – and a home date with the AFC champion Patriots.

Some think that the New England game will be easier than most expect. That’s because the Patriots were front and center when the NFL handed out easy schedules last season, fueling a powerful narrative that paved New England’s road to Super Bowl 60.

Todd Monken, new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, smiles as he talks about Myles Garrett during his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland got that gift this year. And armed with the league’s easiest slate of opponents and a new head coach, Todd Monken, the Browns are early favorites to sneak into the playoffs much like New England in 2026.

But someone forgot to pass along the 2026 where-and-when details to the Chiefs. They didn't get that handout this year. After a 6-11 season in 2025, Kansas City still has to play nine games against 2025 playoff qualifiers.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) brings down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals didn't make playoffs, but they're on Chiefs' slate

Plus, the Chiefs get a road trip to meet Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals, this time without Trent McDuffie. And yes, while Cincinnati’s coaching staff and front office held their collective breath Saturday as Burrow narrowly avoided injury at the inaugural Fanatics Football Classic, the nemesis quarterback should be healthy this year to test Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

The Chiefs also have a home date against San Francisco, a rematch of Super Bowls 54 and 58. Many thought the 49ers, along with the Seahawks and Rams, were the three best teams in the NFL last season. All three loom large on the Chiefs’ 2026 schedule, with dates and times released by the league in May.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

But before that, the league could add some air miles to the Chiefs’ docket by announcing another international game for Kansas City, possibly playing in Madrid opposite the Atlanta Falcons.

Here's the full list of Chiefs opponents

Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Arizona, Indianapolis, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco.