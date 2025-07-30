Chiefs' Rookie Who Can Win Starting Role This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs need to start fast this season. They want to send the message that they are here to have another good season. A lot of talk has been about the Chiefs taking a step back this season. That is something the Chiefs are not going to listen to, but instead use it as motivation. They will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season.
The Chiefs are currently in training camp, focused on improving the areas where they struggled last season. They have now brought in the right players to enhance their performance on both sides of the ball. One key area they are looking to improve is their offense, which was a significant factor in their disappointing season. The offense didn't function as effectively as they had hoped, contributing to the way their season ended.
This season, everything is going to be looking at the Chiefs' offensive line. That has been the biggest problem on offense. The offensive line has not done a good job of protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the last two seasons. In 2024, Mahomes was sacked the most in his career, which was not good for the best quarterback in the National Football League.
The Chiefs made moves this offseason that have seen them bring in new talent on the offensive line and now they are battling it out in camp to see who comes out on top and takes the reins going into the new season.
One player that can start for the Chiefs that is a rookie, is 2025 1st round pick Josh Simmons.
Josh Breech of CBS Sports had a question about rookies in the NFL this season and it involved Simmons.
4. Rookies who could win a starting job in training camp
There are several rookies around the league who could end up starting in Week 1, but before that happens, they're going to have to win a training camp battle for their starting spot. Josh Edwards decided to take a look at several rookies who are locked in a camp battle right now:
- Round 1, 32nd overall: OT (). Early in training camp, Simmons has been not only available, but impressive. Although a competition in title with , Simmons could have this one wrapped up sooner rather than later.
