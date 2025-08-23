WATCH: Andy Reid’s Postgame Press Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke after Friday’s 29-27 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right. As far as injuries go, nobody was injured, which is a good thing. We got to play everybody; that was a positive. Some of these guys have been busting their tail throughout the camp … Our threes and fours got a chance to go up against their twos. And great experience for them. So, we need to finish the game, obviously better than what we did, but I thought the ones on both sides the ball did well. I thought special teams was solid throughout the night, and it was good. It was a good start all the way around.
“Appreciate our fans for a preseason game, for them coming out here and supporting us like they did was great, and appreciate that part.
“So, I've got a few little stats here. Pat (Mahomes) had 143 yards, and that first-quarter touchdown. Pacheco had big yardage with three carries, averaged 7 yards a carry there. Kareem (Hunt), three carries for 15 yards. So, (Travis) Kelce had a couple nice plays in there. So, I think we averaged 9, almost 10 yards of play in that first part, with the ones; good there.
“Defensively, the three-and-out to open the game was big for us. They've got explosive players there. Ben's (Johnson) doing a nice job with that, that group. They're in a little different place than necessarily we are. They're building a culture there and I thought they did a did a very nice job establishing that tonight for their guys and playing well.
“So, the starting defense, again, (Chris) Jones and (Charles) Omenihu, who had the sacks, (Harrison) Butker, 2-for-2, (Kevin) Knowles blocked the extra point, which was great. … (Tyquan) Thornton showed up, had a big catch there, 58 yards or so. So, there were some good things. Anyways, with that, time’s yours.
On positives from first-team offense:
“Yeah. Listen, without looking at the tape, I thought the offensive line did a nice job. Gave Pat time. The run game, we were efficient in the run game, so it starts up there. And I thought receivers caught the ball, tight ends caught the ball. Everybody contributed. Pat looks smooth, confident, trust in that group. I thought it was a pretty smooth operation for tonight. I mean, it's preseason, but smooth operation, and we needed to get some reps there. And we got some reps. Everybody came out healthy.”
On playing starters more in the preseason finale than prior years:
“Yeah, 13 days from now we're in São Paulo, so I thought that we’d get the ones a few reps, and we'll smooth some things out throughout the next couple of weeks here, but get ourselves ready to play a good Charger team.”
On the incident in which a bullet pierced his office window in May 2024:
“Yeah, listen, Mark (Donovan) addressed it. I'll just leave it at that. I mean, I'm here, so it's all good. Mark covered it all. Move forward.”
On the younger players, including tackle Josh Simmons:
“Yeah, without looking at the tape, I think Josh was solid in the run game and the pass game against good players. Those are good players that they have, good rushers, and I thought he held his own there.”
