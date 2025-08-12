Chiefs' Andy Reid Pushing QBs to Make Plays
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive approach will be much different from what they displayed last season. Or rather, the offensive game plan will remain the same, but the execution will need to improve going forward. And from what head coach Andy Reid has been telling his quarterbacks, it will likely happen.
Coach Reid and Patrick Mahomes have spoken heavily this offseason about becoming more explosive on offense in 2025. Last season, several Chiefs wide receivers were injured, which limited Mahomes' chances to move the ball downfield. But with a healthier and more competitive room, Kansas City is in a good spot moving forward.
Coach Reid's message to both Mahomes and the new backup quarterback in Kansas City, Gardner Minshew, has been received loud and clear. When speaking to Kay Adams on Monday, Mahomes credits the advancement of the ball downfield this season to Coach Reid's leadership.
- "We've been pushing the ball, you know, pushing in a tighter window, pushing the ball downfield and that's Coach Reid's doing," Mahomes said. "He's telling me to take those chances to give guys chances to make plays. And guys are making plays. Guys like Xavier Worthy going up top catching the ball, Rashee Rice being physical over the middle. Travis making plays, Noah Gray, it's been exciting."
Minshew, being the new quarterback in town, has had to establish a relationship with Coach Reid, and the best way to do that is by trusting what the coach has to say. Minshew spoke to the media on Monday to discuss how Coach Reid has encouraged him to make plays this offseason.
- "His big thing for me has been just be aggressive, take shots, take chances. Practice is time to learn, figure out your limits, what you can do. It's been good, I'm pushing myself, trying to be aggressive and figure out where I fit in the offense," Minshew said.
While Minshew might not be on the field as often as Mahomes this season, it's important that the same message is relayed to the quarterbacks, to ensure whomever is out there doesn't go against what Coach Reid is expecting.
With more offensive weapons at each quarterback's disposal this season, the Chiefs should likely return to being a feared offense once again in 2025.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.