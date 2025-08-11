Chiefs’ Mahomes Has to Get More Out of His Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs know how important this year's training camp is. The Chiefs have been improving each day of training camp, and they will need to continue to do so as they approach the season. It is an important training camp for the Chiefs because they have a lot of new players coming into this season who must build chemistry with the rest of the coaching staff and their teammates.
Whenever you get a new set of players on a team, they have to come in and figure out how the coaching staff likes to run things. They also need to know their other teammates as well because it is vital for the season and the success they are looking for. Understanding how they play and what will help the team win when they need it the most. And for the Chiefs, they are looking to win it all this season.
In their first preseason game, the offense looked like it was ready to go. They got a first-drive touchdown, and it was a good sign for the Chiefs. That proves that they have been putting in the work in camp and trying their best to improve this offense. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a big chip on his shoulder and came out with one in the preseason. Mahomes has sent a message that he is coming.
One thing that Mahomes will need from his offense this season is more help. The offense last season would let Mahomes do a lot because he needed to see the way the offense was working. But this season, it has to be different if he wants to win another Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes
"Mahomes was able to compensate so much of it, especially because he was so deadly on third down," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes. "Most of his numbers were down across the board last year. Notably, of course, the explosivity. The average depth of target, the lowest of his career. He actually had the high pressure sack rate of his career ... There were so many reps when he was just back there patting the football, waiting for someone to get open."
"All of that said, he was first in QBR and on third down, and that compensated for a lot of like Mickey Mouse nature of the offense."
