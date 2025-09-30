Grading the Chiefs' Week 4 Starting Offensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line came to play in Week 4, as they continue to earn back the trust of the Chiefs Kingdom for their performance.
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the starting offensive line grades from Week 4 and how they differ from Week 3.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Here:
Below are quarterback Patrick Mahomes' thoughts from his postgame press conference. View his comments below.
Q: What dimension Xavier specifically brought to it (the game)?
Mahomes: You just see him when getting the ball in his hands, man, it just makes the defenses have to adjust. And when they adjust, it's like he gets so much attention on him, other guys can make plays happen. And so, um, just having him out there, not only, uh, for his physical ability, but just the morale of the room, I thought it was huge.
Q: What's it say about his versatility? Does that speak a little game development?
Mahomes: Yeah, I mean, I think you saw at the end of last year, he's not just like this fast receiver that can run down the field. He's kind of gained weight, he's kept his speed, and he'sshowed that he can he can be a guy that can do everything. Um, and so um I think last year was so pivotal of him having a bigger role, obviously with injuries and stuff like that. And I think you had the injury at the beginning of this year, but this was the role that we expected him to be in and he showcased it today.
Q: Hit a lot of receivers today, really spread the ball around. Felt like you were in a zone. What led to that feeling like a good play for him?
Mahomes: I think guys just, they executed well, and the offensive line blocked extremely well, and um when that happens, you can get the football out and let guys make plays, and um we had a good job as far as scheme. U,m I knew you were going to throw the ball on time and um other than a few plays I think at the beginning of the game uh thought we did a great job executing the whole day.
Q: Nick Bolton said he sensed joy with the offensive group on the sideline today. I mean, is that a fair way to characterize today?
Mahomes: Yeah, I mean, obviously, when you have success, it's just um we've been working extremely hard and we want to have success and um we've been just making little mistakes here and there and that causes frustration, but at the same time, we've been learning from them andum we'll we'll learn from this game. I mean, I think early in the game, you saw the one that Juju that got tipped at the line of scrimmage, um, and then the other field goal that we had. I mean, there's stuff that you can learn from every game, win or loss. And I think I've been proud of the guys and how they've responded and wanted to be even better every single week.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).