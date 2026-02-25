After Hearing Veach, This Player Could Be Love of Chiefs’ Lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Let the puns begin. Jeremiyah Love has already captured a lot of hearts. Now, the Notre Dame running back is flirting with Brett Veach.

Asked Tuesday how the Chiefs can best help Patrick Mahomes coming off season-ending knee surgery, the Chiefs general manager didn’t hesitate.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” Veach said Tuesday afternoon from the 2026 scouting combine in Indianapolis. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league.”

In addition to that nasty right guard and All-Pro center, the Chiefs also moved Kingsley Suamataia from tackle to left guard. And with their 2025 first-round selection Josh Simmons ready to return at left tackle – and potentially Jawaan Taylor on the right side – Love might be, ahem, a soulmate for Mahomes.

Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) helps up Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Kendren Smith (4) after a play in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Chiefs didn't need scheme evaluation to know they need explosive back

“And we thought Kingsley made a big step,” Veach added. “I mean, those are three talented interior players. So, I think, and we've talked about it, and Coach has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game and really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense.

“But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat, especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

October 18, 2009; Landover, MD, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson (27) runs against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Serenading, soothing words – painting a picture for Chiefs fans unseen in Kansas City since Jamaal Charles 13 years ago, since Larry Johnson and Priest Holmes. Love would certainly join a deep fraternity of legendary Chiefs backs, and certainly alleviate pressure from Mahomes – especially if those three linemen could carve out 8-, 9- and 73-yard gains up the middle.

Imagine the Nigerian Nightmare, Christian Okoye, behind that Smith, Humphrey and Suamataia, with Mahomes at quarterback.

Sep 29, 1991; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye (35) carries the ball against San Diego Chargers defensive back Sam Seale (30) at Jack Murphy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

A Missouri kid

At 6-0 and 214 pounds, Love is no Christian Okoye, although Love did attend Christian Brothers College High School across the state in St. Louis. He captured the Missouri state title in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore, then helped the school to back-to-back Missouri football championships in 2021 and ’22. Of course, he chose to play college ball in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus and the Golden Dome.

Draft expert Mel Kiper mocked Love to the Chiefs at No. 9 on Tuesday, after the Notre Dame running back authored consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, averaging 6.9 yards per tote with 40 scrimmage touchdowns over the past two years.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, center, looks on after winning a NCAA football game 70-7 against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was enough to make Veach mention Love – at least indirectly – in noting that sometimes, non-premium positions like running back produce a generational player.

“I think there's the old-school,” Veach said. “I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there. You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape.”

