NFL Draft Positions Chiefs Will Focus on at the Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs have several areas along the roster to address this offseason in free agency and the draft, but there are a few positions in particular that General Manager Brett Veach and the front office will be keeping tabs on at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Running Back

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Kansas City's rushing attack - led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt - was dreadful last season, and arguably the worst backfield tandem in the league. The Chiefs need to support Patrick Mahomes with a run game that alleviates some of the pressure off his shoulders.

When asked what areas for improvement were most important, Veach did not hesitate to name the running game as one of the top needs this offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game," Veach said. "And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league. And we thought Kingsley (Suamataia) made a big step. I mean, those are three talented interior players. So, I think, and we've talked about it, and Coach [Andy Reid] has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game."

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense. But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody," Veach continued. "So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat [Mahomes], especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

Pass Rusher

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sack production was missing from Kansas City's defensive resume, as the unit ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks in 2025. Additionally, Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the season starts, and Omarr Norman-Lott will be coming back from a torn ACL. The Chiefs also recently released pass rusher Mike Danna, which was the right move, but the defensive line was already subpar last season, and it has thinned out this offseason.

On Tuesday, Veach explained why the Chiefs could lean towards taking a premium position, such as an edge rusher, over a non-premium position, like a running back.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great question . And I think there's the old-school. I mean, you're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there," Veach said. "You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions, when you look at the Ohio State linebacker [Sonny Styles], the Notre Dame running back [Jeremiyah Love], the safety from Ohio State [Caleb Downs]. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions, interior D-line, edge rushers, they're hard to find ."

“And with those guys, the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency," Veach continued. "Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options. But at the end of the day, I think he's one guy that's going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, and stick to that old mantra, take the best player available, right?"

Wide Receiver

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There has not been much chatter with Kansas City taking a receiver in the first round, but it could be a position the Chiefs consider in the middle rounds of the draft, especially if they address the defensive side of the ball with their top-10 pick.

Not to mention, Kansas City's receiver depth chart is shallow, and Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, with no extension in sight due to his ongoing off-field issues. Not to mention, Xavier Worthy has not taken that next step in his development, which needs to transpire sooner rather than later.

With potentially as many as five receivers going in the first round, the Chiefs could snag one off the board in the second round. One player that could rise up draft boards this week and make sense for Kansas City is Indiana's wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.