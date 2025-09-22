Home Field, High Pressure: Chiefs Set for AFC Showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming home to face another difficult opponent early on this season. The Chiefs have another AFC showdown against one of their rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.
It is not going to be an easy one for this team, but this is another opportunity for this Chiefs team to show that they can still compete and win against one of the best teams in the National Football League. The Chiefs do not want to fall in this one, and they will need to come out firing early in this game.
For the Chiefs to have a chance of winning this game, they will need to have a great week in practice. They will have to make sure they fix the things they did not do well in last week's game and continue to do the things that have worked for them.
Chiefs Have Hands Full in Week 4
The Chiefs want to make sure they are ready for this game, and they have the right coaching staff for it. The Chiefs will likely not come into this matchup as favorites, which is surprising, but do not be surprised if they come out of Arrowhead with a huge victory.
Coming into this matchup, the Chiefs will have their hands full. They are going to have to deal with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson will be one of the favorites to win the MVP award again this season, and the Chiefs know how well he can play the quarterback position.
He can beat you in so many ways. Both with his arm and his legs. If you let him get going early, that is typically bad news for the opposing news. Then the Ravens offense also has running back Derrick Henry. Henry is a tough running back who can take it to the house every time he has the ball.
These two teams always put on a classic match. And this week, they will look to deliver once again. A lot of NFL fans are going to have their eyes on this matchup. This can also be a preview of what he can potentially see in the AFC playoffs. Both of these teams are top contenders, and they are looking to get a win and build momentum for the rest of the season.
