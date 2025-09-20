Chiefs Get Disappointing Xavier Worthy Update
Anyone hoping that the Kansas City Chiefs would field a new-look offense in their upcoming Week 3 battle with the New York Giants is sure to be disappointed. For the second game in a row, wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out due to his shoulder injury.
He originally dislocated it in the season opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. What hurts the most is how it happened, as he was knocked out of the game and the following two weeks, at least, due to a miscommunication with tight end Travis Kelce, who upended Worthy while trying to throw a "rub" to free up the wide receiver.
There was hope that he would be back for the Chiefs soon, after it was decided that he wouldn't need to undergo surgery immediately to repair his shoulder. An operation could have sidelined him for the entirety of the campaign, but it appears that Worthy still isn't ready to go yet. Kansas City will have to find a way to avoid a 0-3 start without him against the Giants.
Chiefs need someone to step up
Xavier Worthy's absence has severely limited the Kansas City Chiefs' offense and their ability to push the ball downfield. With Rashee Rice still serving his six-game suspension, the team is down its top two wide receivers, and it's been evident in the games and the box scores.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was able to step up after Worthy left in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, grabbing 10 catches for 99 yards. He was mostly neutralized in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, though, finishing with five receptions for just 30 yards.
Travis Kelce was expected to have a resurgent season this year. That hasn't been the case, even with the team needing him more than ever with Worthy and Rice's absences. Through two games, he's garnered just six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs will need a lot more from him, even when their two star wideouts return.
Kansas City tried to insert Tyquan Thornton as their new deep threat last game. He was able to pull down two balls for 59 yards and a score, but he clearly doesn't have the same kind of explosive ability or connection as Mahomes' past downfield weapons.
The good injury news for the Chiefs this week is that rookie Jalen Royals was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday practices. He's listed as questionable against the New York Giants. If he's good to go, he'll have a great opportunity to earn a featured role in this offense.
