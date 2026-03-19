Chiefs, Kelce Would Be Wise To Approach 2026 Like Will Ferrell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At the dawn of Will Ferrell’s career, his dad took him to lunch.

And over broken bread, seeking the kind of special-sauce advice that creates superstars, Ferrell got this from his father.

Jan 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Actor Will Ferrell looks on during the third period between the Los Angeles Kings and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images

Pure wisdom from Ferrell's dad

“And he said, ‘You know, if it was only about talent, I wouldn't worry about you,’” Ferrell recalled. “’Because you really have some talent. But just know that there's so much luck involved, and that if you go down this road and it's starting to feel, you know, like you don't, you're not getting anywhere, it's okay to quit and just and just do something else.’”

Fast forward three decades to March 4, 2023, when Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live. A longtime fan of Ferrell, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, Kelce was spewing nervousness all over the set while practicing monologue reads.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Will Ferrell just comes, kind of coasting through,” Kelce remembered, on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, “and I just like freeze in the middle of my read. I'm like, full-circle moment of like, being at SNL, I've only watched SNL because of guys like Farley and Will Ferrell and Sandler and those guys.”

Perfect advice for 2026 Chiefs

Ferrell helped Kelce through that welcome-to-showbusiness moment, perhaps propelling the tight end into a fantastic post-football future. But before Kelce gets there, he and the Chiefs would be wise to listen to Ferrell’s dad as they enter the 2026 season.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“It was the anti-pep-talk pep talk,” Ferrell said, remembering his dad’s advice on removing fear of failure from his early career. “For some reason, that took the pressure off.

“So, I just approached it with like, ‘This is probably not gonna happen, so might as well just have a blast. Because I gave myself that break internally, unbeknownst to me, it opened all these doors because people could read that I was so free with what I was doing.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

That’s exactly how the Chiefs need to play in 2026. No one knows better than the Chiefs – who finished 2024 an NFL-best 11-0 in one score games, then followed with a league-worst 1-10 mark in the same situations – that luck is a pivotal element.

And especially after adding a free-agent back like Kenneth Walker, one of the most unique weapons with whom Patrick Mahomes has played, the Chiefs should play without pressure and without inhibition.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After all, the odds of last year’s bad luck hitting the Chiefs in consecutive years is about as good at the Sienna Saints beating Duke in the first round of Thursday’s NCAA tournament.