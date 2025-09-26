Why Baltimore Is Ultimate Cat-and-Mouse Test for Chiefs, Spagnuolo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For those who don’t understand Game Theory, George Karlaftis explained it this week using Steve Spagnuolo as an example.
“Knowing kind of what the opponent's going to do,” Karlaftis said Wednesday, “Kind of, ‘He thinks that, I think that he thinks that I'm going to do this type thing.’ He's really, really good at that.”
So, as the Chiefs (1-2) prepare for Baltimore (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), the Kansas City defensive coordinator will be calling defenses based on what he thinks Todd Monken – Baltimore’s offensive coordinator – thinks Spagnuolo will call. It’s a fascinating chess match, and it figures to be among Spagnuolo’s toughest tests so far.
Best in AFC vs. best in NFL
Since John Harbaugh hired Monken in 2023, the Ravens rank second in the league with 30.1 points per game (Detroit is first at 30.5). This year, Baltimore has a league-best 37.0 average through three games.
Meanwhile, over the same 2023-25 period, the Chiefs (18.3) have allowed the NFL’s fewest points per game, followed by Green Bay (19.8) and Baltimore (19.9).
However, no one is taking Spagnuolo for granted this week, including Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback said Wednesday this is the week to both start with effective, point-producing drives in the first quarter and stop settling for field goals in the red zone.
“And when we play teams that are really good,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “have dynamic quarterbacks like the Ravens, you got to turn those into touchdowns, and that will not only put pressure on them, but it unleashes Spags to be able to do what he wants to do.”
Simple but complicated
What Spagnuolo wants to do this week is simple but so complicated: Limit the damage of that dynamic quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and his best friend, Derrick Henry. Game Theory is much more difficult, Spagnuolo said, when the Ravens turn the tables on the Chiefs.
“When they're really good,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, “and they have been all year long, they can dictate the game by being two-dimensional the whole game. And you have to worry about it on every snap. It doesn't matter what the down and distance is. They'll run it when you're supposed to throw it, and throw it when you're supposed to run it. And they got guys that can do it.”
That’s why this week is more of a challenge compared to the team’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 2, or Kansas City’s 22-9 win last week over the Giants. In those games, Spagnuolo took away what his opponent did best, including last week when the Chiefs held Malik Nabers to a career-low two receptions.
Mahomes said getting a lead is critical this week, to help Spagnuolo.
“And you always see when we get leads, he's great,” Mahomes said. “He's a great finisher. He's a great closer, being able to give you different looks and stuff like that. And so, we got to take pressure off our defense and put pressure onto them by starting faster, and we can be better at that this week.”
