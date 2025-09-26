Chris Jones Has Eye-Opening Assessment of Lamar Jackson’s 2024 Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to reporters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On the difference this week compared to last:
“We got a win this last weekend, so life is a little better. … It's a momentum shifter. You know, we're very familiar with winning here, and to have that win after two losses, feels good. Feels good.”
On his impressions of George Karlaftis on Sunday:
“He was flying around. He was flying around. He was getting after it. Think he had 10 tackles. That’s good for George.”
On what makes Lamar Jackson different:
“As you see on film, fast, explosive. You know, any play in the game, he can change the dynamic of it. So, you know, with him it’s always tough to play against Lamar in the Baltimore meetings. You know, stopping Lamar is one thing; trying to contain him is another. And over the years, you look at how prolific he is as a passer, I think he's completing 70 percent of his passes, which I think he should have won MVP last year. Have so much respect for him.”
On running back Derrick Henry:
“Derrick Henry is the same as Lamar, how he can change the dynamic of a game. At any point in the game, got to make sure that not only one person, when he has the ball, not only one person is bringing him down; make sure we crawl, crowd around him, grabbing him, clawing him, whatever we got to do to get him down there.”
On how Steve Spagnuolo evolves and adjusts:
“Yeah, I mean, he's been in this game a long time, seen a lot of different things. He specializes in taking away what the teams like to do best. So, we buy into that, we orchestrate a game plan around it, and we just try our best to execute it.”
On the Lions’ ability to sack Jackson seven times on Monday:
“I mean, you could take it both ways. You know, it's not often Lamar is easily sacked seven times. You know, when I heard that stat line, I was like, ‘What? That's crazy.’ Because the Ravens mostly run the ball, but Lamar can pass the ball, too. So, you know, it's the dynamic of the game. I guess they went down and tried to get back in the game and throwing the ball. So, I get it. It happens. It's not often, but it happens.”
On Henry’s recent fumbles:
“Well, you know, Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the league, fumbles or not, and I think that's new territory for him. Because you look over the years, he's not a big fumbler. So, I'm quite sure he's working on it this week and the next few weeks to make sure he has the ball high and tight. But it's also an opportunity for us to have somebody grab him first … well, two people grab him first, and let's try to get the ball.”
On Travis Kelce’s emotions during games:
“Travis is a fierce competitor. I think we all are fierce competitors. We all want to win. Sometimes in the heat of battle, sometimes emotions show. Sometimes we have confrontations, whether it's with coaches, players, but I think it's more so, all out of competitive spirit. We all just want to win. We all want the best. We all want to succeed, man. It's the nature of this. It's been like this since I've been here. I don't think that's going to change.”
On using the two takeaways last week as a stepping stone:
“I definitely feel like it was a stepping stone moving forward with this defense. I feel like we can continue to stride in that way. You know, one step a day is progression for me. You know, we took a step, I think last game, and foresight, a few turnovers, and we could take another step this week. So, a step a week, and by the time we get in December, January, we'll be where we need to be.”
