An Important Decision the Chiefs Must Come To

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some pretty important decisions so far in free agency to help them as they prepare for a crucial 2026 season. Replacing Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy was a smart move by an organization banking on his prior successes with the team.

Patrick Mahomes was more comfortable in Bieniemy's offense, and it capitalized on his strengths. The Chiefs have also restructured Mahomes' contract, so they can be bigger buyers in free agency. What other important decision must the Chiefs come to that looms over their franchise?

Predicting Fifth-Year Options

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article predicting whether each team will pick up its fifth-year option on the player they drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft. For the Chiefs, that player is Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and he predicts they will decline it.

"Anudike-Uzomah missed the entire 2025 NFL season with a hamstring injury, but his performances up until that point hadn’t done much to justify the Chiefs' picking him that high. Anudike-Uzomah totaled 26 pressures and five sacks in his first two seasons with 28 total stops. His 57.6 PFF grade from 2023-24 was 101st out of 130 edge rushers", said Valentine.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was one of the Chiefs' attempts to pair Chris Jones with a star, or draft his heir, and they did neither. They selected the local talent after winning their second Super Bowl in the Andy Reid era, when it felt like the Chiefs were inevitable.

Those drafting mistakes were fine when the Chiefs' dynasty was in full effect, but now that they're a year removed from the playoffs, the Chiefs' future would've looked different if they used this pick in a better way. Joey Porter Jr., Brian Branch, or even Zach Charbonnet were all available in the second round and would've been better selections than Anudike-Uzomah.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It's unfortunate that Anudike-Uzomah missed last season, because it could've been the turning point of his career. In a season where the Chiefs weren't competitive, he could've shown Steve Spagnuolo and the rest of the Chiefs staff that he's worth keeping around after his rookie contract.

However, as things stand now, I don't think they should pick it up. Their cap space situation is just beginning to get better; they can't afford to get set back by a player who has 41 total tackles and just three sacks in two seasons.

Never again miss one major story related to Anudike-Uzomah when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).