Everything Chiefs, Lions Said on Postgame Branch Incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In something resembling a cobra striking an inquisitive mammal, Brian Branch delivered a lightning-like blow to the face of JuJu Smith-Schuster during the closing seconds of the Chiefs’ 30-17 win over Detroit Sunday night.
NBC cameras showed Patrick Mahomes offered the Lions’ safety a handshake. And after Branch denied him, Smith-Schuster absorbed the end result of Branch’s anger.
Here’s an assortment of what both teams said following the incident:
‘A childish thing’
“I did a little childish thing,” Branch said, courtesy of the Detroit Free Press, “but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there and I don’t – I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish.
“I got blocked in the back illegally and it was in front of the ref. The ref didn’t do anything and just stuff like that. And that’s – I could have got hurt off of that, but it’s still, I still shouldn’t have done that.”
Branch said Smith-Schuster hit him toward the end of the game, and that wasn’t the only thing that set off the Pro Bowl safety.
“Yeah, there was a lot of stuff but I should have showed it between the whistle, not after the game and I apologize for that.”
'What he did is inexcusable'
Branch’s head coach didn’t want to hear it, and already extended apologies to Andy Reid before meeting reporters after the game.
“I love Brian Branch,” Dan Campbell said, “but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. I apologized to Coach Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do.”
Underneath a bloody nose
Smith-Schuster wasn’t apologizing, especially after he saw blood flowing from his nose.
While Reid and Patrick Mahomes were addressing the topic at the podium, Smith-Schuster spoke to reporters in the locker room.
“I know he's a better player than that, a better person,” Smith-Schuster said of Branch, courtesy of Jesse Newell from The Athletic. “He'll learn from his mistakes.
“Just doing my job,” Smith-Schuster said. “I played between the whistles, and after the game, he took advantage of what he did.”
The league might fine Smith-Schuster, in addition to the obvious discipline in Branch’s future. Completely shocked that Branch smacked him to the ground, the veteran receiver jumped up and went after Branch as Isiah Pacheco tried to calm down the safety. He also might be fined after fourth-quarter video surfaced of Smith-Schuster, indeed, leveling Branch in the back.
On to the Raiders
Reid was just as shocked as television viewers.
“Yeah, you guys saw it,” the coach said afterward. “I mean, the guy came up and hit JuJu for looked like no reason. We were taking a knee. So, that's tough. I mean, put pretty good damage on JuJu’s nose.”
And Mahomes had already closed the book on the incident 30 minutes after the game when speaking at that podium.
“Yeah, I mean, at this point,” said Mahomes, who wasn’t hurt in the postgame fight, “it's kind of, it is what it is, you know. You just kind of move on. I mean, we won the football game. I thought we played great and did a great job. Played well, but now we’re on to the Raiders.”
Chiefs Kingdom, keep it here for your always-free news and info with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the postgame fight by visiting our Facebook page (here).