The Key to a Chiefs Victory Over the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs go into Week 14 where if they lose, they will ultimately be eliminated from playoff contension. The Houston Texans have a better record than the Chiefs, but when looking at the rosters, Kansas City still has superstars up and down the roster.

There is one clear upper hand that the Chiefs have over the Texans , and his name is Patrick Mahomes.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how well Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played against their Week 13 opponents, the Houston Texans.

Over the years, Mahomes has been very consistent against the Texans. In the regular season, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 3-1 record in four games played. The Chiefs have played even better in the playoffs with Mahomes at quarterback, holding a flawless 2-0 record.

Ahead of the matchup Sunday, the two-time MVP spoke to the media to discuss his thoughts on what's on the line, the team's attitude, and much more. To view some of his comments, check below, followed by a quick analysis.

Q: On his confidence in the backup offensive linemen.

MAHOMES: “The guys have played. Obviously, we’ll go through the week and see where we’re at the with guys that are a little banged up but you have got to give respect to where it’s deserved, and those guys (Texans) have a great defensive line. We’ll try to do the best we can, as getting the ball out of my hand, running the football, and then whenever there’s shots down the field, you have to be able to hit them. Standing in the pocket and making those throws against a really good defense.”

The offensive line hasn't performed all that well recently, as Mahomes has been sacked three or more times in five straight games. With Josh Simmons and the uncertainty of both Jawaan Taylor and Trey Smith, this game resides on Mahomes' shoulders and his wide receivers to make plays.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Are you going to have to be more of a dual threat on Sunday night?

MAHOMES: “You’re going to have to utilize them (running ability), utilize everything. Not just my legs,

you have to utilize everything you have to go out there and win. This is a really good football team that’s playing really good football right now and has a really good defense. We’re going to have to throw it all out there and find a way to win. This will be a big game for us to showcase who we are and who we think we can be moving on the rest of the season.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Safe to say that Mahomes is going to need to run the football himself on Sunday with the lack of consistency in the running back room, on top of a weaker offensive line.

