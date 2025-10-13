4 Important Observations From Chiefs’ 30–17 Win Over Lions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sunday’s 30-17 win over Detroit, the NFL’s hottest team, is a good example of why the Kansas City Chiefs feel better about their 3-3 team this year than they did about their 15-2 Super Bowl squad from last year.
And, they’re about to get better when Rashee Rice returns to the practice field this week. The Chiefs maintained pace with both the Chargers and Broncos with their most impressive win of the season. Here are four important observations.
Correcting mistakes
One hallmark of championship teams is they usually don’t beat themselves, and when they do, they correct their mistakes.
Last week, the Chiefs committed an uncharacteristic 13 penalties, gift-wrapping for Jacksonville a Trevor Lawrence birthday present. But on Sunday against the Lions, the Chiefs were penalty-free over the first 57 minutes. And the only time officials threw a flag against Kansas City, a Chris Jones offsides penalty on Detroit’s final drive, the Lions declined it.
Officially, Sunday marked the Chiefs’ first zero-penalty game since Nov. 13, 2022, in a 27-17 win over Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs also achieved their goal of scoring on their last drive of the first half and first drive after halftime – putting touchdowns on the board each time. Last week, they were three-and-out on each of those drives.
Jaylon Moore gets a game ball
The general manager generally isn’t mentioned in postgame press conferences midway through a season. But both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes credited Brett Veach with the foresight to stock the offensive line with a quality swing tackle in Jaylon Moore.
He wasn’t perfect but making his first Chiefs start -- against the team that plays in his native city, and learning he would start only hours before the game in place of Josh Simmons – Moore largely neutralized one of the league’s premier pass-rushers, Aidan Hutchinson. He allowed a sack for the first time with 3:14 remaining in the game, to Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Chiefs should be thankful for two plays that altered game’s trajectory
After watching the ball bounce opponents’ way in three losses this year, the Chiefs gladly welcomed favorable bounces for a change.
With Detroit up 10-6 and 2:46 on the second-quarter clock, Jones and Mike Danna hurried Goff’s fourth-down pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The throw was a little low, but certainly a pass the two-time All-Pro should’ve caught. Instead of Detroit marching down to take a 17-6 lead at halftime, the drop gave the ball back to Kansas City.
And Patrick Mahomes capitalized on the short field, driving the Chiefs 55 yards in eight plays and took a 13-10 lead into halftime.
The other play was the touchdown officials took off the board at the end of Detroit’s first drive, David Montgomery’s fourth-down 1-yard touchdown pass to Jared Goff. Referee Craig Wrolstad said after the game in a pool report that because Goff assumed the quarterback position and then went in motion without stopping for a second prior to the direct snap to Montgomery, by rule, it was illegal.
The Arrowhead crowd then got an assist on the next play, causing a delay of game and forcing Detroit to settle for a field goal.
Kansas City’s pass rush was a concern
Dan Skipper wasn’t even on the Lions’ active roster to begin the season, and he was the Lions’ Plan C at left tackle. But like Moore, the veteran played a strong game, helping Jared Goff have plenty of time to pick apart the Chiefs in the first half.
Goff didn’t throw an incompletion until dirting a broken play with three-and-half minutes left in the second quarter. The Chiefs finally got pressure on him late in the first half, and began to pin their ears back once Kansas City took a two-score lead and made the Lions one-dimensional.
Goff, who entered leading the NFL in completion percentage and touchdown passes, finished 23 of 29 for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chiefs managed just one sack, a Charles Omenihu takedown caused by Chris Jones’ pressure.
