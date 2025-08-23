Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Final Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Friday Night for their final preseason game. The Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.
Coming into this final preseason game, you usually see teams sit out their starters and only play the players that are fighting for a roster spot, but that was far from what the Chiefs did in this game. The Chiefs played a lot of their starters in this matchup. And they looked great. Starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked like he was in mid-season form in this one.
Chiefs Kingdom react to final preseason game.
"Joe Thuney just got a nice little cheer from Chiefs fans here at Arrowhead."
"To all the teams that let Josh Simmons fall to the Chiefs in the draft," said one Chiefs fans.
Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has had a good training camp and on the field he is looking like the real deal. If Simmons can play like this in his rookie season, this Chiefs offense is going to be one teams are not going to like facing.
"Me watching this Chiefs offense tonight."
"Mahomes dropping bombs to Tyquan Thornton the league isn’t ready for Mahomes this year."
"The other 31 teams realizing that the Chiefs got a generational LT for Mahomes AFTER 5 Super Bowl appearances."
"Guys, I don’t want to overreact BUT…2018 Mahomes might be back."
"Crazy that Mahomes completed 8-13 passes but the kept being called for penalties that gave the Chiefs a bunch of extra opportunities to score
"With 50% of our starters out, it wasn’t bad outside of ref help
"First punt of night for comes with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter."
"Just remember, Swifites, that you can add all Kansas City Chiefs games right to your calendar by going to their website! Then we can all guess what games she will be attending!"
"This is absolutely the correct analysis. Mahomes is a game manager rn & that's all the Chiefs need him to be. They don't need 30 pts a game. The talent is also no where near what it was his first few years. Worthy/Rice aren't even close to peak Hill/Kelce."
It was another good showing for the Chiefs, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This is what they wanted to see this preseason. They are going to take that momentum into the regular season.
