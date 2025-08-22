Chiefs-Bears Preseason Finale Breakdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chicago comes to town to close out the preseason at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night, just two weeks before the Chiefs open the regular season in Brazil against the Chargers.
To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT, scroll down. But first…
On the air (where to watch)
- Television: KSHB, Channel 41/Chiefs Preseason TV Network, Ari Wolfe (play-by-play), former Chiefs QB Trent Green (analyst), Kimmi Chex (sideline analyst) and Matt McMullen (sideline reporter).
- Streaming: Outside the Kansas City and Chicago markets, the game is available on NFL+ live with subscription.
- Radio: KFNZ-FM (96.5 The Fan), Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs WR Danan Hughes and sideline reporter Josh Klingler.
- Tico Sports, Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and sideline reporter Alvaro Alvarez, Spanish-language broadcast available on the Audacy app (“Chiefs en Espanol”) within the Kansas City market and on KSSA La Ke Buena (105.9 FM) in Garden City, Kan., as well as KSMM 1770 AM in Liberal, Kan.
- NFL Network will replay the game at 7 p.m. CT on Monday.
A few other appetizers
- The game is the first at Arrowhead Stadium since the Chiefs completed a significant modification to meet FIFA requirements in advance of the 2026 World Cup. President Mark Donovan said Thursday that construction crews had to move 9 million pounds of concrete to create the ability to widen the field for soccer next June. And while 3,500 seats were affected in the first 5-12 rows of the lower bowl, fans won’t notice. The only difference is a metal floor beneath seats, instead of concrete. Capacity for Chiefs games remains the same.
- Julian Lerner, 17, will perform the Star Spangled Banner. A rising actor, singer and musician, Lerner has performed on Broadway and starred in several movies on all the major streaming platforms. He’s also a recording artist.
- The colors will be presented by the JROTC from Van Horn High School, which produced former Cy Young Award-winner and childhood Royals fan Rick Sutcliffe. Sutcliffe’s family has been in the Kansas City area for generations.
- Friday is the 41st annual Chiefs Charity Game. Recognized as the NFL’s top philanthropic game of its type, it continues a long-standing commitment of supporting the local community that was started by team founder Lamar Hunt more than four decades ago. This year’s beneficiary is the Jackson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
Players on the bubble
Friday’s game is the final opportunity for several Chiefs players to audition for the 53-man roster. After the contest, Kansas City along with 31 other NFL teams needs to cut or place on reserve 37 players.
- Wide receiver: Brett Veach dealt Skyy Moore to San Francisco on Wednesday but the Chiefs still need to decide whether Jason Brownlee or Nikko Remigio make their final roster.
- Running back: Unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell and/or second-year fullback Carson Steele might be in jeopardy.
- Defensive line: Defensive end Malik Herring will get the first crack at replacing Felix Anudike-Uzomah (placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday), but Herring might not survive the numbers. Free agent defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a former first-round draft choice, might be in the same boat.
- Linebacker: Keep an eye on Cooper McDonald, a non-drafted rookie from TCU. He might solidify a surprise berth on the final roster with his play Friday against Chicago. Another former non-drafted player, Cam Jones, could be at risk, although he’s a valuable member of Dave Toub’s special teams.
- Cornerback: Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson could find themselves on the outside looking in by the end of the weekend. Williams is expected to see plenty of snaps Friday against Chicago, but Johnson will not play with a shoulder injury.
Be sure to follow along (below) with our live game thread for updates throughout Friday’s contest.
(Check back approximately an hour before the 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff).
