What the Chiefs Have To Figure Out Ahead of Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most dominant teams for the past decade, so when they missed the playoffs last season, it felt like the first domino to fall for their dynasty. However, they have a chance to come back better than ever if they play their cards right this offseason.

The most important part is that Patrick Mahomes comes back healthy and ready to ball out next season. He was the only reason they didn't lose more games last season, and with a better supporting cast, he won't miss the playoffs for the second season in a row. What area of their roster must they address in order to give them their best shot at getting back in the postseason?

Biggest Roster Decision

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team's biggest roster decisions are this offseason. For the Chiefs, the biggest decision they have to make is what they're going to do about their receiving room.

"The headliner is, of course, the future of Travis Kelce. Kelce’s PFF receiving grade has dipped below 75.0 in each of the last two years, but his 1.48 yards per route run still sat in the 62nd percentile. Further, Tyquan Thornton, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all free agents", said Locker.

February 13, 2026; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce hasn't denied or confirmed his retirement, but it will be tricky to get him back on the team since his contract has expired. Even with his declining play these last couple of seasons, his connection with Mahomes is still apparent, and he can be an asset to the team.

As for the rest of their upcoming free agents, I don't think any of them will be on the team next season. I liked what Tyquan Thornton did for them this season, but they don't have the money to bring him back, as well as other players who must come back to the team.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Even the returning Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy aren’t sure bets, with both still having room to develop into consistent game-breakers. The Chiefs will have to boost a group that produced the 21st-ranked receiving grade for Patrick Mahomes, although they won’t have much cap space to do so entering March with the lowest amount of any team".

2026 is a big year for both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. If they can't have a big season to prove that they are players the Chiefs can build back up their dynasty with, then I think it's time for the Chiefs to look elsewhere for playmakers.

