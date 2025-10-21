Lake Show: Chiefs Offense Has Worthy, Kareem and ‘Magic’

Arrowhead Report

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cue the photographer for the publicity poster. The Chiefs have their own version of Winning Time.

Like the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, Kansas City’s offense has Worthy, Kareem and Magic. And with the Chiefs (4-3) preparing for Magic Johnson’s Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), those Kansas City skill players are hitting their stride.

Magic, Worthy, Kareem
November 16, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin "Magic" Johnson and James Worthy on stage during the ceremony unveiling the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar statue in front of the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Showtime

Patrick Mahomes and his trademark magic are back this season, thanks to much better protection and a penchant for deep, tight-window passes. But just like Johnson on a vintage fast break, Mahomes has dropped jaws with no-look passes.

He hit another one in the 31-0 win over the Raiders. Just before the two-minute warning in the first half, facing second-and-10, Mahomes used Worthy – Xavier Worthy – as a decoy, then fooled everyone and connected with Rashee Rice for 12 yards.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“The no-look one,” the quarterback said after the game, “I wanted to throw it to Rashee the whole time but Xavier was holding that flat defender with his release. So, the corner was in between and so just holding and putting it in the spot at the right time. But obviously he catches the ball and gets up and gets the first down.”

Rice got the first down, but unlike Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he wasn’t exactly expecting the ball.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“How confident was I?” Rice clarified after the game. “Zero percent, honestly. I kept telling him, he threw me off with that. He no-looked the whole team, to be honest. And luckily, I was just ready for the ball.”

And afterward, the gesture Rice made toward his quarterback, pointing at his eyes? It was more a sigh of relief than a high five.

“Kind of saying, like, ‘I didn't know you was gonna do that!’ But I'm glad we were on the same page.”

Speaking of Worthy

If defenses don’t listen, they can’t blame Mahomes. For months, the quarterback has told the world that his wide receiver is much more than a simple deep threat.

Exhibit A was early in the second half Sunday. On first-and-10 from the Raiders’ 27-yard line, Mahomes rolled to his right and – making quarterbacks coaches cringe – threw back against his body toward Worthy. But it was by design, because Mahomes knew he had a free play.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I saw the flag,” Mahomes said. “I was going to throw to Xavier anyways and then he got tackled. I started to run, and I saw the flag come in and seeing him get tackled, and then I just gave him a chance to make a play.”

He made a play with his vertical leap, wrestling Darnay Holmes in mid-air. Two plays after the penalty on Holmes, the Chiefs were in the end zone. And Mahomes obviously wasn’t surprised.

“You’ve seen – Xavier might be skinny, I guess, and fast -- but he makes contested catches,” the quarterback said. “He’s more than just a fast receiver that runs down the field. He can do everything. Like the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, you throw the ball up there, he can go up there and make plays.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kareem

He doesn’t have a Sky Hook, but Kareem Hunt owns a devastating sixth sense for moving chains on short yardage.

So far this season, Hunt is 12 of 14 when carrying on third- or fourth-and-1, including a 3-for-4 effort on Sunday against the Raiders. No wonder Mahomes was first to help him off the field after he appeared to injure his ankle on the Chiefs’ first touchdown.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) rushes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Head coach Andy Reid, who also knows the value Hunt brings to his offense, was glad to see him return.

“Kareem has got a real knack for that,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “He’s got great vision, and he’s always been good at that part of it. Having him back there, that’s a great thing. Having him on our roster is a great thing because he brings this veteran leadership, a confidence to that group, which I appreciate.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s seen a lot of things and been through a lot of things and does a great job of handling himself.”

It’s nothing new, either.

Last year on short-yardage attempts (2 yards or fewer to go), he converted 15 of 18 opportunities (83.3 percent) in his first season back with Kansas City. The year before, he was 15 of 20 (75 percent) in Cleveland.

Feb 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA Hall of Famer and UCLA Bruin alumni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Hall of Famer and Michigan State Spartans alumni share a moment during the game between the two school at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

