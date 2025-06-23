Why Kareem Hunt Is Luxury for Chiefs
Luxury is an interesting word in the same sentence as Kareem Hunt. Bill Barnwell said last week Hunt’s role this season – much different than a year ago – gives Kansas City one of the most important of NFL luxuries: Best short-yardage back.
“Limiting this pick to backs who aren't standouts in other ways,” Barnwell wrote, “the best option is Hunt, who was forced into a lead role with the Chiefs last season after Isiah Pacheco went down and rookie Carson Steele fumbled away his opportunity.”
Compared to his first stint in Kansas City, Hunt’s average per carry in 2024 (3.6) was more than a full yard below his rookie (4.9) and sophomore (4.6) campaigns, 2017-18. But he excelled in short-yardage, defined as converting third or fourth down with 1 or 2 yards to go.
And for those confounded as to how the Chiefs could win 15 games, especially with their much-maligned offensive line, Hunt stuck out like a slab of barbecue ribs on a small plate. He converted 15 of 18 short-yardage opportunities (83.3 percent) in his first season back with Kansas City. The year before, he was 15 of 20 (75 percent) in Cleveland.
“Doing that for an offense that relied heavily on converting third downs and wasn't willing to run Patrick Mahomes on sneaks was a critical piece of the puzzle for Kansas City,” Barnwell added.
“With Pacheco back to full health and free agent Elijah Mitchell joining the mix, it would be a surprise if the Chiefs relied on Hunt in a featured role again in 2025. However, he could still be a useful third running back in the right situations.”
Hunt’s in the right situation now. Unlike last year, he has the luxury of preparing for a season while on an NFL roster. That means all phases of the offseason program, organized team activities, minicamp and training camp.
He didn’t have that luxury in 2024, when the Browns let him become an unrestricted free agent after five significant years in Cleveland. During that stretch, the veteran rushed for 2,285 yards and scored 33 overall touchdowns in a Browns uniform. In turn, Cleveland earned its only two playoff berths over a 21-season stretch (2003-23), and Kevin Stefanski won a pair of Coach of the Year awards.
But Hunt went unsigned until Pacheco fractured his fibula in the second game of the regular season and landed on injured reserve. The Chiefs were familiar with Hunt and vice versa, so they reunited. A security behind Mahomes with Pacheco recovering from surgery, Hunt wound up with 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries.
