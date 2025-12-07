Here’s Only Achilles’ Heel Chiefs Can Exploit Against Top Defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Forget one hand tied behind his back. Try three-fifths of his starting offensive line out with injury. Whatever the Chiefs are paying Patrick Mahomes, he’ll earn every nickel against Houston’s No. 1 defense.

When Mahomes goes toe-to-toe with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter and the Texans (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), he may want to bank on the lonely matchup in which the Chiefs seem to have a small advantage: Breaking tackles.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) attempts to tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

According to Kansas City Star columnist Sam McDowell, that’s the one area the Chiefs can exploit in order to inch the ball forward on a frigid night at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The only ray I can find is that the Texans are the second-worst tackling team in the NFL, McDowell said Friday on the Red, Gold and Bold Podcast. “The Chiefs have two players who, to me, are hard to bring down. Kareem Hunt doesn't break tackles in the open field; he does push piles. Rashee Rice, since he came back in Week 7, leads the entire NFL in yards after catch because he's good at breaking tackles.

“So, to me, if I see a poor tackling team, that's the only weakness I can find on this defense. They don't tackle particularly well. I'm feeding the two guys who I believe can take advantage of that, and that's Kareem Hunt and Rashee Rice.”

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) carries the ball in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since Oct. 19

Suspended by the league for the first six games, Rice has 337 yards after the catch since returning against the Raiders on Oct. 19. Entering this week, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (324), Christian McCaffrey (296), Ashton Jeanty (288) and Bijan Robinson (284) rounded out the NFL’s top five since Week 7.

The next-closest wide receiver over that span is Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir (259).

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And if Rice can claw the Chiefs closer to the sticks, Hunt has been close to automatic in short-yardage situations. Hunt is 22 of 27 on third- or fourth-and-1 attempts this season.

Expect Andy Reid and Matt Nagy to be creative, too. That’s what they did last week when the Cowboys’ defense came up with a rare stuff of Hunt on third-and-1. On the next play, Mahomes completed a short pass to Jared Wiley to move the chains, the tight end’s first 2025 reception.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Houston's other opponent on Sunday

And in addition to the Chiefs (6-6), the other opponent facing the Texans’ defense is weather. With temperatures in the 20s from kickoff to final gun, the Texans may not want to tackle. In good weather, Houston’s defense ranks 20th in the NFL with a 49.6 tackling grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

But as McDowell said, that’s about it.

“You cannot find a good matchup against these guys,” McDowell added. “The offensive-line situation suggests you should throw the ball short and quick. Guess who is statistically the best team in the NFL defending short throws? The Houston Texans.”

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be locked out in the cold. Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved Chiefs, arriving daily with the latest analysis and in-depth info. SIGN UP HERE NOW.