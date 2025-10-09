Stumble 6: Chris Jones Explains What He Thought on Lawrence TD
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke at the podium before Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On his thoughts on the final play:
“That's a teaching point for me, a little adversity. I can't think the play is over, you know what I mean? And it's a learning lesson. Thought it was over, thought we had him down, so I kind of stopped. Was about to celebrate, and then realized that he wasn't down. And teaching lesson for me is don't stop.”
On whether he felt the need to mention the play to his teammates:
“No, I think they understand that I thought the play was over with, and they understand I didn't quit. I mean, it was just one of those instances where I thought he was down, and I thought we were about to get him down again. ‘Oh, my God; he's not down.’ So, they understand, they understand that. It won't happen again.
On the pain of watching that play on tape:
“Me, personally, I kind of grade myself different than everybody else grades me. So, for me, it was tough … And I just thought he was down. And, it's my job not to think. It's my job to finish and I'll be better at it.”
On deleting his social media:
“Well, I actually, two days before the game, I posted like a Drake quote … and I deleted my social media before the game. I never run from constructive criticism. Never been that guy. Have always addressed it head on. Actually, there’s a lot you can take from criticism. It's like fuel. It's like gas for me, personally. So, for me to delete my social media? No, I didn't delete my social media because of a play that I thought he was a down, or was down, and then run. I deleted my social media days before.”
“Yeah, I guess people wanted to address me head on, on social media, and they see my social media wasn't active, so they figured that I deleted it for that. But it was deleted a couple days before. And I don't mind constructive criticism. I don't mind it. It's actually fuel for me. So, for me to delete that, I've never been a guy -- I've been in this league 10 years -- never been a guy to run from it.”
On how motivated he is entering Sunday’s game:
“I've been focused on the Lions since the game. You can't hold your head on one play, on one game. It's a week-in and week-out thing. You learn from it. You take notes, take the good, take the bad. It's never really as good as it seems. It's never really as bad as it seems. You just take the good with the bad, then you keep pushing.”
On his role on that final play:
“Well, I was the three-technique. I think I tightened, and the linebacker was coming through the A gap. So, my job was to play the three-technique like I was doing. But on that, I gotta finish. I can't think or assume that he's down. I gotta finish. I'll be better.”
On how surprised the team was that Trevor Lawrence was able to gash them on key runs during the game:
“I give props to Trevor Lawrence. He played a heck of a game.”
On how he would assess the pass rush so far this season:
“We're getting better.”
On the Lions’ offensive line:
“Battling a few injuries, but that group works really, really well together. I think they have one of the better right tackles in the game (Penei Sewell). Jared Goff has a lot of playmakers around him, running backs. Amon-Ra St Brown, they got a lot of talent on that offensive side of the ball. And their running backs, some of the top-tier running backs in the league, and they have one of the fastest receiver corps in the league. So, it's gonna be a challenge for us, especially getting after the quarterback to affect him, to put us in a position to win this game.”
On whether one of the lessons from that final play is that you’re never too old to learn lessons:
“That's the thing about life. Every day is a lesson. It's about what you take from it, man. Fortunately for me, I'm able to see it, and you guys are able to talk about it. But, you can take a lot from it. What I just took from it, you just got to finish. It's not like I quit or anything. I thought he was down. So, from now on, I'll make sure I finish.”
On the impetus for deleting his social media prior to the game:
“Because I take social-media breaks. Like, I just came off of a seven-month binge of no social media. Like I go through the periods where I don't need any social media. Sometimes it's not beneficial for me, if it's not any brand deals that I have contracts with. So, once I finished my contracts with my brand deals, I was like, ‘I don't even want social media. It's all a facade.’
“So, I actually deactivated all my social media. I actually, a couple days before the game, I called my agent. So, I'm like, ‘Do I have any pending contracts with any brand deals before I deactivate my social media?’ And it was like, ‘Well, we’re working on it, but you can deactivate it.’ I said, ‘Cool. I'm gonna deactivate it before we go play Jacksonville.’”
