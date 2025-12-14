Chiefs Elevate Pair of Intriguing Players Ahead of Sunday’s Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another week, another Chiefs offensive lineman expected to make an NFL debut.

Last week it was Esa Pole, who never played high-school football. And after Kansas City elevated Chu Godrick from the practice squad on Saturday, this week it’s expected to be a player who never played high-school or college football.

Godrick and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens are the two players who’ll join the gameday roster against the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Chu Godrick

A 6-5, 293-pound tackle from Lagos, Nigeria, Godrick is officially a first-year player by the NFL’s definition. Although he seems like a veteran because he’s been in Kansas City since the spring of 2023.

That’s when the Chiefs signed him as an International Player Pathway product. Godrick grew up playing primarily basketball, but shifted to football and came to the United States initially to develop under former NFL center LeCharles Bentley.

Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the Chiefs are expected to give Esa Pole his first NFL start, if Kansas City’s offensive line sustains another injury, Andy Reid said Godrick would be one of their options as a swing tackle. Kingsley Suamataia, now the starting left guard who opened at left tackle in the 2024 opener, is also an option to move back to left tackle in an emergency.

After nearly three full seasons toiling on the practice squad, Godrick got his first career elevation on Saturday. If he plays against the Chargers, he’d make his NFL debut.

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Zacch Pickens

Pickens on the other hand already has 26 games of NFL experience, all with the Chicago Bears over the prior two seasons.

A 6-4, 303-pound lineman out of South Carolina, Pickens signed a practice-squad contract with the Chiefs in August after the Bears placed him on waivers in the final roster reduction.

Pickens wasn’t just a third-round selection in the 2023 draft, he was the first overall choice of that round (No. 64). After playing all 17 games as a rookie, he played just nine in 2024 while battling a groin injury.

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In two seasons, Pickens has 34 career tackles (17 solo), 1½ sacks, a forced fumble and pass defensed. He sacked Jared Goff in his last NFL game, 51 weeks ago, Dec. 22, 2024.

Kansas City has been lacking a dominant interior pass rusher next to Chris jones this year, especially since losing rookie Omarr Norman-Lott. The second-round selection was on an upward trajectory before he sustained a season-ending ACL injury against the Raiders in Week 7.

