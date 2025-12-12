How Jones, Defense Are Preparing to Lead Chiefs on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Justin Herbert has never beaten Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce outside of September. Chris Jones wants to keep it that way.

In a mic-drop moment to end his Thursday press conference, Jones offered this bit of simple wisdom.

“We're all competitors at the end of the day,” the All-Pro defensive tackle said, “and even though this is new territory for us, we still have an opportunity. We still got really, really great players on this team, starting with our leaders, Pat, Trav -- Listen, we got Pat Mahomes, man. Let's be honest here. We always have a chance.”

Watch Chris Jones discuss below...

That chance looks like the remnants of a supernova, as the Chiefs prepare for the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Kansas City’s star seems to have already exploded, but Jones isn’t ready to allow the lights to go out.

“Absolutely,” he said, asked about additional inspiration on Sunday. “We're in a tough spot right now, an area we're not really familiar with. But we're still competitors at the end of the day, and that door is still open.

“So, for me, it's about even being extra motivated that we can make it, where we want to go. It's still opportunity there.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Playing out of his mind

That opportunity had dimmed for many reasons, none of which have been the play of Jones. The All-Pro has played out of his mind since the Chiefs’ Week 10 bye. And defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he’s seen a noticeable uptick during the practice week, too.

“I think it feels like he's kind of been on that trajectory for a little bit the past few weeks,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “And I love the way he's practicing. He's in tune. He’s just different. Something happened, maybe he had some of those oranges back three or four weeks ago, but I think it's showing up in this play on Sundays.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If there was something in the locker-room orange slices as the Chiefs made halftime adjustments last week, they should ensure the same spread is there again this week. Kansas City stormed out of the locker room against Houston and held the Texans to minus-2 net yards in the third quarter. C.J. Stroud was 0-for-8 passing.

“I told the guys on Tuesday,” Spagnuolo said, “I was really proud of how hard they fought and played.

“Look, these other teams can have all the rankings and stats. I'll take what our guys give and have every week, and the way they fight and how hard they fight, no matter what. I mean, they just go out there and do their job and do it at a high level. So, I was really proud of them.”

