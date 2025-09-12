Chris Jones Details How Chiefs Must Contain Jalen Hurts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On how he wants the defense to respond this week:
“Listen, I think the energy in the building is great. You know, everybody is excited to be back in Arrowhead, to be back at home. You know, the energy is good. The energy is good. Everybody has a positive mindframe, the Philadelphia Eagles coming into town. We still have a bad taste in our mouth from the Super Bowl. So, everyone is in a good space.”
On what happened on the sideline last week between him and Drue Tranquill, and where they’re at now:
“Same place where we was before the game, teammates looking to get each other better.”
On Jalen Hurts and his ability to run the ball, what the Chiefs need to do to contain him:
“Just our lanes and rushing the passer. Gotta be aggressive on rushing the passer, more aggressive than we was the first game of the season. We're gonna put that behind us. And we got a lot, a lot of skillset guys in our room that we got to be aggressive in rushing the passer and make sure we take the quarterback down.”
On how the Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo can combat both the run and pass simultaneously:
“Well, Spags might not like this answer, but we'll play the run on the way to the quarterback, man. We'll meet at the quarterback, and around. We'll make sure we stop it on the way to it.”
On what stands out about the challenge in stopping the Philadelphia offense:
“You know, that's a well-coached group, very cohesive group. Got some big bodies. They got a lot of talent over there. Lane Johnson, the left tackle (Jordan Mailata), they’re some of the better tackles in the league. And Landon Dickerson, he's a stout guy. And the center (Cam Jurgens), who Jason Kelce, kind of mirrors the Jason Kelce game. So, they have a very good front. The right guard (Tyler Steen), who came from Alabama, is very, very huge, athletic.
“So, yeah, offense is a challenge, offers a good challenge to us as a D-line to get after it. And you know, we love to compete against this type of talent. So, gives us a challenge to compete against a better offensive line, and, you know, get after it.”
On the play of rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte:
“He's coming along. You know, he's still young, so we can't put too much responsibility on Ashton. But in everything we've asked of him, he's done well, and I think he'll continue to get better throughout the year.”
On, now that Kansas City is no longer the defending champion, whether he can feel the energy other teams have focused on the Chiefs when they were the defending Super Bowl champions:
“Listen, you know, it's a very fortunate situation to make it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, we didn't win. And gives us a little more of an edge that we didn't win, that we get to have our opportunity to play these guys again, against a heck of a team, starting with Jalen Hurts and those outside receivers of his.
“And, you know, just a heck of a team, Saquon (Barkley). You know, you can go on and on about the talent that these guys have on the offense. So, for us, offers a challenge to play them again, and also get some payback.”
