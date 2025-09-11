Chiefs Explain ‘Family’ Conflicts Entering Super Bowl Rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes explained it on Wednesday like a common cold needing a little spicy chicken-noodle soup.
“There's no ill will anywhere,” the quarterback said, responding to a pair of sideline conflicts between Chiefs teammates during Friday’s loss in Brazil. “It's just a bunch of guys that want to win and want to do whatever they can to win.
“Whenever that happens, sometimes passionate moments, outbursts and stuff happen. But at the end of the day, we love each other, and we're going to push each other to be even better.”
Sideline outbursts from compounding emotions
Those two outbursts happened in the second half, initially when Travis Kelce was caught on camera yelling at Jawaan Taylor, presumably for the right tackle’s multiple penalties. Then, in the game’s final minutes after Justin Herbert erased all Chiefs hopes with a 19-yard scramble, YouTube’s broadcast showed linebacker Drue Tranquill screaming at defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Emotions compounded after Kelce felt terrible for an accidental collision with wide receiver Xavier Worthy on the game’s third play, and Jones had just got pinned to the inside on his pass rush, allowing Herbert to swing around and run for the game-ending first down.
But entering Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), both Mahomes and defensive captain Nick Bolton said the Chiefs left that strife 5,500 miles away in Brazil.
“Yeah, man, we're still brothers at the end of the day,” Bolton added Wednesday. “It was highly competitive guys trying to go out there and get wins, and that's kind of the goal of this game. So, obviously, had a fiery moment there. But at the end, we were still brothers and family, just like a moment you and your brother kind of argue. We still love each other, and you kind of go on as life kind of goes on, 10 minutes later.”
Vibe in locker room
Bolton said the vibe inside the Chiefs’ locker room this week is love, respect and hunger. That’s good because the world-champion Eagles won’t spot Kansas City any sympathetic yards or points on Sunday. And after a flat first half without much emotion last week, Mahomes said he prefers emotional accountability over lifeless apathy – starting this week.
“Yeah, I think guys are ready to go,” Mahomes said. “It's football. It's passionate. We love the game. I'd rather have guys that are passionate about it and want to win than the other way around. And we hold each other accountable. And I think at the end of the day, we know that we love each other.”
