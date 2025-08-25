WATCH: Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on Red Carpet at ‘The Kingdom’ Premiere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke from the red carpet at the formal premiere of The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center.
To view his comments, watch below.
On how The Kingdom goes under the helmet with Chiefs players:
“I think that's another very special thing about the series, is how it peels back the curtain on who these people are. They're not just robots who go out and perform on Sunday. They're amazing human beings, very special people, very special leaders, people who care about the community and care about their family. I know that's something that our fans want to see.
On cherishing the stories about his father, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt:
“Very special for me and our family. You know, those are stories that we know really well. I just haven't heard them directly from my dad, and I'm so glad that those stories are now getting shared with our fan base. He certainly was a pivotal figure in the development of the National Football League. You know, so many things back in the 60s and 70s that we take for granted today, but he really was a visionary and an innovator, and the league really is what it is, in a lot of ways, because of Lamar.”
On what Lamar Hunt would’ve thought about the Chiefs’ success since 2019:
“I think he would absolutely love it. My dad was very competitive in a quiet way, and winning was really important to him. So, he would have absolutely loved this success. He once said that the Super Bowl parade after Super Bowl IV was the best day in his life, and so he would have gotten to have a few more best days in his life.”
