Andy Reid Marks Most Unique Birthday of Chiefs Tenure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Again the NFL’s oldest head coach, Andy Reid celebrates another year around the sun on Thursday.

Now 68, Reid is far from done coaching. He’s not a Gwen Stefani, Keanu Reeves or Jennifer Lopez, a celebrity who looks a lot younger than his actual age. But ask his players and they’ll tell you, he still relates exceptionally well. That’s why they still run through walls for him.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

And even after his first losing season in Kansas City, a 6-11 disappointment in 2025, Reid was invigorated by diving into a Chiefs reboot this offseason.

“Well, listen, I love challenges,” Reid said Feb. 20. “Every year is a challenge. This one presents a little different because of what we're coming off of after this last year. Nobody wants that. Fans don't want that. The organization doesn't want that.

“So, you dig in and you work to fix the problems that you think were in place and take care of business there.”

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after the win over the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The title is back

Reid took care of business the last time he was the league’s oldest head coach, finishing 15-2 with a Super Bowl berth in 2024. He regained that title in January when the Raiders fired Pete Carroll after just one season. This year marks the third season since 2012 that the Chiefs will have employed the league’s oldest head coach, including 2024 and Romeo Crennel in 2012.

Tom Coughlin held that title with the New York Giants from 2013-15 and Carroll had it from 2016-23 at the reins of the Seahawks.

November 7, 2010, Seattle, WA USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin following a 41-7 New York victory at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coaching turnover was ununsually high for Reid

But Reid’s 2026 birthday is much different than the 13 previous he’s marked since he’s been in Kansas City. He started the offseason with the most significant changes on his coaching staff since coming to Kansas City. First, he replaced offensive coordinator Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy, and also fired two of his top offensive assistants, wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston (replacing them respectively with Chad O’Shea and DeMarco Murray).

Now, he’s adjusting his offense to fit the unique style of the Super Bowl MVP, free agent Kenneth Walker.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (right) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pose with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“And there's always change in this league,” Reid added, “so that always presents different challenges there. But that's part of the NFL, whether it's coaches, whether it's players, there are things that are moving parts. And so, when you're building it back up here, then you're looking at what fits and putting the pieces of the puzzle back together, whether it's coaches, whether it's again, players.

“A lot of variables, with free agency, with the draft, post-draft, the things that go on there, potentially picking up people. So, it's going to continue for a while, and then eventually you get this group together, you have an opportunity to train them through the offseason and then up through training camp. And it's great to see how that grows.”