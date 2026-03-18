Chiefs' Lucrative 2022 Draft Class Now Has Only 1 Remaining

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – George Karlaftis. … That’s it. That’s the list.

Less than four years after Brett Veach drafted 10 players in 2022, including two in the first round and four of the top 62 selections, only Karlaftis remains on the Chiefs’ roster.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Like the lunch line at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, the NFL this month pursued that vaunted class in voracious and voluminous fashion. And why not? According to analyst Steve Palazzolo, Veach’s 2022 class added the third-most production value in a single draft since 2017, removing quarterbacks. Only the 2017 Saints and 2023 Rams classes had more.

Financial value of Chiefs’ 2022 class

Including the $93-million extension Karlaftis signed in July, the 10-member class has signed second NFL contracts valued at a combined $342.81 million. Those deals include more than $230 million guaranteed.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Excluding quarterbacks, it’s quite likely the most lucrative group of players drafted by one team in NFL history. It’s also the first class of players to play in Super Bowls over each of its first three NFL seasons since the early 1990s Buffalo Bills.

Including postseason, only the Eagles (56) have won more games since 2022 than the Chiefs (55).

Here’s a pick-by-pick look at each player from that class, and where he is on Wednesday morning:

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Where are they now?

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (Round 1, 21 overall) – Traded March 4 to Los Angeles Rams for quartet of draft choices. Signed four year, $124 million deal after trade, including $100 million guaranteed, to become highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Defensive end George Karlaftis (Round 1, 30 overall) – Signed four-year, $88 million extension with Chiefs in July 2025 ($64.77 in total guarantees). With 30½ sacks over first four seasons, ranks tied for 18th in league during that time, second on team behind Chris Jones (38).

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (Round 2, 54 overall) – Helped Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 as rookie but played just 36 regular-season games in Kansas City (48 receptions). Traded to San Francisco in August for 2027 sixth-round pick (Veach this week sent that pick to Jets for Justin Fields). Moore in 2025 enjoyed the best special-teams year of his career in helping San Francisco return to the playoffs. Signed as a free agent last week with Green Bay (reportedly one year, $2.5 million).

Safety Bryan Cook (Round 2, 62 overall) – Agreed to three-year, $40.25 million deal with Bengals on first day of free agency, including $14 million guaranteed. Arguably most significant free-agent loss for Chiefs.

Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Linebacker Leo Chenal (Round 3, 103 overall) – Another major loss for Chiefs on defense, joined Washington Commanders on three-year, $24.75 million deal with $12.4 million guaranteed.

Cornerback Joshua Williams (Round 4, 135 overall) – Played sparingly for the Chiefs in 2025 but still signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with Tennessee, including $3.24 million guaranteed.

Tackle Darian Kinnard (Round 5, 145 overall) – Played just one game for Kansas City as a rookie, then spent the 2023 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Signed by Philadelphia in 2024, played two games with one start for the Super Bowl champions before they traded him to Green Bay in 2025. Played all 17 games with four starts for Packers last year, then re-signed for one year and $3.75 million.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) makes a six-yard pass reception against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (Round 7, 243 overall) – Set the market for NFL cornerbacks in first hours of free agency March 9, joining McDuffie with Rams at three years and $51 million ($34 million guaranteed). Emerged as one of NFL’s top cornerbacks in 2025 with Chiefs.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (Round 7, 251 overall) – Signed to replace David Montgomery in Detroit on one-year, $1.81 million deal. Provided significant boost to Chiefs’ offense on way to consecutive Super Bowl titles but battled injuries and lost production over 2024-25 seasons.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Isiah Pacheco (10) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) after a touchown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (Round 7, 259 overall) – An unsigned unrestricted free agent as of Wednesday morning, spent most of 2025 on injured reserve with shoulder injury. Also missed all of 2023 with knee injury. Totaled 29 games and six starts for Chiefs.