Humphrey Says Chiefs’ O-Line Needs More of This Moving Forward
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City center Creed Humphrey spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what frustrates him most with the running game:
“Yeah, you know, I think it boils down to, you know, just continuing to work on fundamentals. You know, there's things we're missing fundamentally-wise, and things that, you know, awareness wise, that we just got to clean up. You know, it's closer than what it feels like to being really good. So just continue working on the fundamentals and the awareness.”
On whether he’s surprised by an 0-2 start:
“Yeah, you know, I mean, there's new guys up front right now. We're working through some things. So, you know, it’s just continuing to get reps together, continuing to focus on, you know, the fundamentals. Focus on, you know, the film work, all those things. You know, we have a ton of talent in the room right now. So, you know, these as we grow as a unit, you know, things are going to get better, so just keep improving each week.”
On his impressions of new left guard Kingsley Suamataia and new left tackle Josh Simmons:
“Yeah, you know, they're both, they're both improving each week. And they're both coming in with the right mindset, working on the things they need to work on. And they've gotten better throughout the past two weeks and continued. Hope to see a good jump from them, but they're coming in, they're playing their tails off. Effort’s been awesome, and they're continuing to prove it each week.”
On Simmons running down Philadelphia safety Andrew Mukuba on Sunday:
“Yeah, he's freaky athletic. Very impressive. I was behind him, and I couldn't keep up, so I'm glad he made the play.”
On whether he feels like 0-2 is payback for the times last year when the ball bounced their way:
“I think we need to be doing better in the critical situations. I think that's a big part of the game. And a big reason why we won so many close games last year is we were good in the critical situations. So, you know, with us, it's just continuing to work on what we need to do in those critical situations, the approach of it, schematically, fundamentally, all these things, just focus on that. And you know, a lot doing good in those critical situations won us a lot of games last year. So, we need to step it up in this situation.”
On his reaction when Patrick Mahomes trucks a defensive back:
“Yeah, fires you up. That’s the leader of the team right there. And he’s, you can tell, working his tail off, trying to do whatever he can to get us a win. So, it fires you up, and it makes you want to play better.”
On how the Chiefs want to set the tempo this week:
“Yeah, you know, starting fast and coming out of the gate, playing hard, physical, great fundamentally, all those things, and finishing plays. If our guys get tackled, we're there to pick them up, things like that. So, you know, just leading, from an energy standpoint, coming out fast, playing physical, setting the tone for the guys early.”
On Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and the rest of the Giants’ defense:
“Yeah, I mean, they have a really good defensive front, really good at all positions, too. You know, it's not just one standout guy here or there. They have, across the board, really good players, so it's going to be a great challenge for us, and I'm excited to see how our guys work this week through practice, and getting ready for the game.”
On the challenge of facing a player like Lawrence:
“Yeah, I mean, he's a giant dude, very strong, very powerful, but he's also very athletic for his size. So, he's a really talented player, and he plays really hard. So, it's a good challenge, you know. And I'm excited for the matchup. He's a great player, and it's fun to go against elite talent like that.”
On leaning on the offensive line and run game with Rashee Rice out:
“Yeah, you know, that's more of a question for Coach then it is for me. We're just going to run what's called and everything. So, for us, it's when those runs are called, we make sure we do what we need to do. And, you know, we have a ton of talent in that receivers room, so we're excited about them, too.”
