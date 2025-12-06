Reading Between Lines of Chiefs’ Offensive-Line Thinking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At least in the back of their minds, the Chiefs had a head start.

When Josh Simmons left in the middle of a drive with three minutes left in the third quarter of their Thanksgiving loss at Dallas, Andy Reid and Matt Nagy knew. Subconsciously, they knew there was a possibility that the linemen they had in front of them trying desperately to beat the Cowboys were the linemen they might need to prepare to start the next game.

More than a week later, with three bonus days to game plan, the Chiefs’ head coach on Friday declared his team ready to roll – regardless of whether he has two or three new starters on his offensive line.

“If the other guys play, they play,” Reid said Friday. “We have trust in everybody there.”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They'll need 'everybody'

Everybody includes guard Mike Caliendo and tackles Wanya Morris and Jaylon Moore, likely to start next to All-Pro center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia.

Last year’s Week 1 left tackle, Suamataia this season has transitioned well to start every game at his new position next to Humphrey.

Caliendo's experience could be key

Caliendo has served as a quiet strength over the last 12 months. Inserted in the lineup late last season at guard, when Kansas City bumped Joe Thuney to left tackle, Caliendo started the final six games through the Super Bowl loss.

Two of those six were against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, a Dec. 21 victory and the win in the divisional playoffs.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (21) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan) against the league’s No. 1 defense, the Chiefs are banking on Caliendo’s familiarity with the Texans. That, combined with the experience of Morris (15 career starts, including 14 at left tackle) and trust in line coach Andy Heck, could give them just enough traction.

“First off, they're both really talented players,” Humphrey said Wednesday. “They both have all the intangibles that you'd want in an offensive lineman.

“And Coach Heck’s done a great job developing them since they've been here. So, for us, we're confident in them and we're confident in everybody in the room.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore is expected to play a big role if the Chiefs find a way to beat the Texans. And if Moore winds up starting at right guard in place of Taylor, credit Heck’s foresight. In training camp back in July, seeing that Simmons had a bulldog grip on the starting left-tackle role, the veteran coach began working Moore at right tackle.

If Moore starts at right tackle, where he played the second half last week, Heck’s investment in developing ambidexterity could begin to pay dividends on Sunday night, with Taylor battling triceps and knee injuries.

The Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve Wednesday after successful surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured left wrist. Smith, meanwhile, sprained his ankle in two places during the Chiefs’ Week 12 win over Indianapolis. He missed last week’s game.

Kansas City officially listed both Smith and Taylor as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

