Three Chiefs Who Shined Offensively Despite Week 14 Loss

Not a ton went well for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in Week 14, as they dropped their second game this season in front of their home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium to the Houston Texans. The Texans' defense performed as advertised, and they made it very difficult for the Chiefs to compete.

Losing 20-10 was one of the lower scores fans have seen the Chiefs put up in a long time, but at the end of the day, too many mishaps happened that could have been capitalized on. That being said, there were three offensive standouts despite the crushing loss that drops the Chiefs to 6-7.

Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic featured laid it all out for us (minimum 40 snaps played).

3. WR Xavier Worthy

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While Patrick Mahomes didn't throw the ball a whole lot on Sunday Night Football, when he did, he found Xavier Worthy for a majority of them. Hauling in three receptions in four targets, Worthy led the Chiefs in receiving yards with 55.

According to Pro Football Focus, Worthy's Week 14 performance earned him a 70.5 overall grade, with a receiving grade of 69.8 and a run blocking grade of 56.3. Worthy will be a crucial player down the stretch of the season if the Chiefs have any hope left in making the playoffs.

2. C Creed Humphrey

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; KKansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On a beaten-down offensive line , the man under center in Creed Humphrey continued to prove why he's the best center in the National Football League. Playing in 64 total offensive snaps, Humphrey did his part in protecting Mahomes as well as he could.

According to PFF, Humphrey had an overall grade of 73.8, a pass blocking grade of 84.4, ensuring protecting of Mahomes, and a run blocking grade of 69.2. As the offensive line continues to be a problem for Kansas City, it's big for Humphrey to be a contributor.

1. LG Kingsley Suamataia

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kingsley Suamataia has seemed to come into his own in the second season in the NFL, as he was the best overall player for the Chiefs in terms of the criteria listed above. Playing a full 64 snaps, Suamataia and Humphrey held down the offensive line as regular starters should.

According to PFF, Suamataia finished with an overall grade of 78.8, a pass blocking grade of 80.3, and a run blocking grade of 73.8. Additionally, this was Suamataia's best performance of the season in the eyes of PFF.

