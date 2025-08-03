Things Chiefs' Toub Wants to Solidify as Training Camp Continues
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a jam-packed training camp session this season, and they continue to work hard as they near the end of the camp. Training camp practices remain, but the Chiefs franchise is closing in on being ready and prepared for preseason games.
What that means is that the coaching staff and the players looking to make the roster have a handful of chances left to see what they have ahead of the new season. On paper, the Chiefs' roster still can go toe-to-toe with the best franchises the NFL has to offer, but they can't take their foot off the pedal now.
This training camp has been one to remember for Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub. He not only has to watch the entire roster and make reports of who he believes should make the team, but he also has to fine-tune the players on special teams as well.
On Saturday, Coach Toub was asked what things are still on the checklist for the Chiefs and specifically on special teams as training camp continues to roll on.
- "We wanna make sure we cover every situation, because you never know what's gonna come up. And we go over it, and we go over it, and we have a lot of walkthroughs in the afternoon, where you don't see us working on hands team or onside kick," Coach Toub said.
- "All those different scenarios, and there are thousands of them on special teams. We have to be sure that we're on those, and every group's gotta do it. It's not just the ones. You finish a game, your hands team is gonna be your 14 guys. So they need to know what to do, how to line up, and everything that goes along with it, which is a lot."
Special teams have become increasingly important for the Chiefs in recent memory, and ensuring they are ready for any and all configurations is crucial. Coach Toub has spotlighted several players thus far through training camp who he believes will play large roles for the team this season.
As training camp nears its end, there are still things that have to be addressed before this team is ready for Week 1 of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
