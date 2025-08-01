Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Star Participates in Presidential Signing
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker joined President Donald J. Trump at the White House for the signing of the Presidential Fitness Test. Butker was present in the Roosevelt Room along with Trump and other famous athletes such as Bryson DeChambeau, WWE's Paul "Triple H' Levesque, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.
“This is an important step in our mission to make America healthy again,” Trump said during the signing ceremony.
The order reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test and the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
The Executive Order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop school-based programs that reward physical education performance and promote an active lifestyle.
"I'm excited to do my part to help make America healthy again, to help our youth be healthy and thrive and grow up and be great citizens of this country, be great family members," Butker said.
The original fitness test, introduced in 1966 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, scored students on exercises such as sit-ups, push-ups and a one-mile run.
The Obama administration later replaced the program with a broader fitness initiative, which was led by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for allowing me to serve on the council,” Butker said. “Just excited to do my part to help make America healthy again, to help our youth be healthy and thrive and grow up and be great citizens of this country, and be great family members, and contribute to this great country. And I think you have to be strong in mind and body and soul, so thank you so much for allowing me to be here.”
This was Butker's second trip to the White House without the rest of his team. He also visited the President in the spring for an undisclosed reason. Perhaps it had something to do with the new Executive Order.
President Trump complimented Butker on his good looks.
“You’re a handsome guy, by the way,” Trump said. “It’s usually not my thing, but he is a good looking sucker.”
Butker was able to attend the ceremony due to the fact that the Chiefs had a day off from training camp on Thursday.
President Trump, who was at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and met with some Chiefs players, is bringing back the Fitness Test that the Associated Press said was introduced in 1966. That story noted the test had children “perform sit-ups, pull-ups or push-ups and a sit-and-reach test.”
