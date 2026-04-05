DeMarco Murray Explains Importance of Chiefs' Revamped Backfield
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Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs' rushing attack was completely inept, and the front office has prioritized revamping the backfield.
This offseason, the Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract. Personnel was not the only way Kansas City improved that area of the offense. Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray was hired as the running back coach.
Murray sat down with Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen earlier this week to discuss his expectations for the team this season.
Murray's Thoughts
- "I'm extremely excited," Murray said. "This is a big opportunity to obviously learn from one of the best head coaches, if not the best in [head] coach [Andy] Reid, and having [offensive coordinator] Eric Bieniemy here. So, I'm extremely excited and blessed for this opportunity and can't get to work."
Speaking of Walker III, Murray explained his reaction to the team signing the 25-year-old running back, and what his addition will mean for the offense.
- "Excited, just like everyone else," Murray said of his initial reaction to the Chiefs signing Kenneth Walker III. "Just the type of player he is, the type of caliber of worker he is. Again, very dynamic and explosive. Again, [general manager] Brett Veach has done a great job, and obviously the rest of that, the personnel department did a good job of getting him here, and we're excited to have him."
In addition to being efficient and productive on the ground, running backs must be able to protect the quarterback, which is the most important feature, according to Murray.
- "You have to be able to do a lot of different things," Murray said. "So, versatility is one thing that comes in mind right off the rip. Obviously, protection is number one, you want to protect the best quarterback in the league. For us, we want to run the ball in between the tackles and getting back to a physical running group up front. It starts with the offensive line, but for me, the running back has to do a lot of things."
- "That's the biggest emphasis," Murray continued. "When you are talking about the position, running back, you have to protect the quarterback, that is number one. Obviously, we love what you can do with the ball, but you have to protect the guy who is leading the charge in our leader. Especially, again, for us, it's the best one in the business. That's the most important thing for us, and it's going to be emphasized extremely high."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.