Chiefs Coordinator Provides Special Teams Update
Last week at this time, the Kansas City Chiefs had two punters in camp competing for one job. Special teams' coordinator Dave Toub said he was going to keep both punters for as long as he could so they could have a meaningful competition.
Then an injury bug hit the Chiefs and they needed the extra roster spot. In short order, former University of Southern California punter Eddie Czaplicki was sent packing and going home. The incumbent, Matt Araiza, had won the job and barring any unforeseen setbacks, he will be the Chiefs' punter again in 2025.
"Well, like I said, he [Araiza] was ahead at the point when I talked about it last week, and then he had an even better day - or two days after that. And then we had some injuries where we had to make a decision, just like I said, that might happen. But, it forced a decision." Toub said. "Matt [Araiza] he's like the champion. You have to knock the champion out, and Eddie [Caplicki] wasn't able to do that in the period of time he was here. - but I still think he's an NFL punter.
"I think he's going to get another chance somewhere else, and I wish I could've gotten him into some games just to see how he did there, but somebody else will give him a shot, and I'm sure he's going to make it somewhere."
One thing Toub does not want Araiza to do in the preseason is cover punts. He doesn't want to risk Araiza to injury in games that do not count.
"I don't want him, especially in the preseason, getting down there covering kicks," Toub said. "But if he knows he didn't hit a punt well, he's like the first one down the field to cover. So that says a lot about him."
Toub also spoke highly of wide receiver Tyquan Thornton's role on special teams.
“He keeps advancing on the offensive side of the ball,” Toub said. “We'll find a way to get him on the field on special teams.”
Right now, Thornton is on just about every unit. Toub said he will continue to find places to play him. His speed is "infectious" and needs to be on every special team.
"Right now, we're looking at him at gunner. seeing if he can play there. He's getting a lot of reps everywhere," Toub said. "He's getting some punt return reps. I think kick return will be his first spot that he'll be able to help us. Also working at end on punt return, I saw him doing that today [Saturday] . And then he will be a cover guy on kickoffs somehwere along the front."
