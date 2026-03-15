Ranking Chiefs’ Offseason Moves So Far, From Best to Incomplete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If the average adult makes about 35,000 decisions every day, Brett Veach and the Chiefs have to feel mentally exhausted after the additional choices they’ve contemplated and executed in the last month.

Early returns are positive, but the Chiefs know more than any other team that Super Bowls aren’t won in March. Time will serve as the ultimate judge. Through Sunday morning, here are the Chiefs’ offseason moves ranked from best to incomplete, since Seattle captured the Lombardi Trophy.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts to a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Decisions that immediately improve Chiefs

1-Patrick Mahomes – The 10-year contract Mahomes signed in 2020 had countless levers, and the Chiefs pulled a big one last month. Creating $43.56 million in cap space, the quarterback agreed to restructure his contract. Kansas City entered the offseason in the NFL’s worst salary-cap situation, nearly $57 million over the cap. But Mahomes’ selfless gesture and the Chiefs’ foresight allowed them to sign another Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker.

2-Drue Tranquill – Tranquill opted to renegotiate the final year of his contract, creating another $2.5 million in cap room. But the most impactful result of that move was simply ensuring Tranquill, one of the league’s best tacklers, remains in Kansas City to help mentor Jeffrey Bassa. And because Leo Chenal signed with the Commanders, keeping Tranquill was imperative.

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3-Kader Kohou – Trading Trent McDuffie on March 4 didn’t simply cost the Chiefs an All-Pro cornerback; it took away one of the game’s best slot defenders. Enter Kohou, who obviously doesn’t have McDuffie’s talent but does have more NFL experience. Kohou needs to prove he’s fully recovered from the partially torn ACL that cost him his 2025 season, but if he can, the Chiefs found great value and a strong replacement for McDuffie to fill a gaping void.

4-Matt Araiza – Punters are important but Araiza does more than that. He’s also the holder on placements for Harrison Butker. And considering that Chiefs opponents converted 31 of 32 field goals in 2025, and Kansas City’s 1-9 record in one-score games was worst in the NFL, every point is pivotal for the Chiefs. Araiza cut his touchbacks from nine in 2024 to three in 2025. Committing the money needed to bring him back was an important move.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Matt Araiza (14) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

5-James Winchester – See above. Special teams are critical for the Chiefs. Just ask the Los Angeles Rams, who arguably lost a trip to the Super Bowl due to mistakes in the kicking game. Winchester signing a one-year deal, with the Chiefs making him the league’s highest-paid long snapper, was a slam-dunk decision.

6-Jawaan Taylor – At the combine, Veach left the door cracked for the return of his starting right tackle. The Chiefs would’ve even traded a plate of hickory-roasted lamb ribs from Jack Stack to get a Day 3 pick. But in the end, saving $20 million on their cap by releasing Taylor was the best decision. They won’t miss his penalties, but they will miss his pass protection. However, the Chiefs’ line already has four solid starters, and the Kansas City roster has five legitimate candidates who could start this week in Taylor’s place.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Decisions that need more time

7-Kenneth Walker – For a minute, set aside the $28.7 million guaranteed the Chiefs committed to the market’s best running back. Walker first has to overcome the dismal history of Super Bowl MVPs who immediately changed teams. Then, he needs to overcome his injury history. Finally, he needs to overcome his reputation for coaches pulling him off the field in passing and short-yardage situations. No question, Walker’s as explosive as a Roman candle, but how he overcomes those obstacles – and how the Chiefs adapt their offense to his unique style – are questions that don’t have immediate answers.

8-Tyquan Thornton – Like Walker, the dividends in Thornton’s signing are based on how the Chiefs use him. Should they find a way to incorporate him in gameplans whether Rashee Rice is on the field or on the sideline, just as they did over the first five games in 2025, Thornton’s return will be a success.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

9-Emari Demercado – Even before signing Walker, the Chiefs knew they needed another running back. Brashard Smith and ShunDerrick Powell were the only players they had under contract. And like Walker, Demercado provides much more explosiveness in the run game. And expect the Chiefs to use Demercado more in passing situations (he’s a better pass blocker and receiver than Walker). The fruits of his addition will be in how well he complements Walker.

10-Khyiris Tonga – The 335-pound nose tackle is an upgrade from what the Chiefs had to stop the run in 2025, Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel. But Tonga started only eight games in 2025; he started seven combined over his first four seasons. How much Tonga allows Steve Spagnuolo to get into his bag of tricks, and how much it helps Chris Jones, are intriguing questions to revisit in January.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

11-Trent McDuffie – In 2022, Veach got phenomenal value in the picks he obtained from Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade. Weeks later, he capitalized on those assets to trade up and draft McDuffie. To gauge how much value Veach got in this month’s McDuffie trade depends on how well McDuffie plays for the Rams and what the Chiefs do with the four picks they obtained in the deal.