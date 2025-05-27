Chiefs' DB Jaden Hicks Looking to Start in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a chip on their shoulder next season. Everyone remembers how they got beat in Super Bowl LIX, and they did play a good football game that day. The Chiefs know that they could have made history, but fell short. Now heading into the new season, they will use having that bad taste in their mouth as motivation that will be there all season long. The Chiefs are coming.
The Chiefs this offseason did have a lot of turnover to their key players from last season's team, but one thing that they have done well over the years is bringing in their players the following season and having similar success. Next season, the Chiefs will have to do that.
This offseason, they brought in their free agents, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they did a great job of finding players that will have a huge impact next season for them on both sides of the ball.
One position that the Chiefs will look at new in next season is the safety position. That is one big loss that the Chiefs took this offseason in free agency. Veteran safety Justin Reid did not re-sign with the team because they could not agree on the contract that he was looking for. Reid went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints.
One player that the Chiefs will look to be the starter next season at one safety position is Jaden Hicks. Hicks was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hicks had a chance to learn from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo last season and got to learn from Reid. Now Hicks can take that next step to be that next safety for the Chiefs.
But for Hicks, it is not going to be a lock going into the season that he will be the starter. He still has to go and have a good offseason in minicamp and training camp. If he can have a strong camp and show that he has gotten better over the offseason and that they can trust him, he will be in line to be a starter next season. A lot to look forward to for the Chiefs' defense this offseason.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.