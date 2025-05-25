What Are the Chiefs' Main Priorities For the Summer?
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a chip on their shoulder next season. Everyone remembers how they got beat in Super Bowl LIX and they did play a good football game that day. The Chiefs know that they could have made history, but fell short. Now heading into the new season, they will use having that bad taste in their mouth as motivation that will be there all season long. The Chiefs are coming.
The Chiefs this offseason did have a lot of turnover to their key players from last season's team, but one thing that they have done well over the years is bringing in their own players the following season and having similar success. Next season, the Chiefs will have to do that.
This offseason, they brought in their own free agents, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they did a great job of finding players that will have a huge impact next season for them on both sides of the ball.
For the Chiefs now it is all about putting the right players in the position that will help the team. The team still has some questions on offense and defense, but it will not be a surprise if they get it all out once the season kicks off.
Head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff have done a good job of putting their players in the best position to be successful no matter if they are veterans or rookies.
Over the summer they still need to figure things out and it will be an important time for the Chiefs.
"I think they actually have to figure out who their starting five is on the offensive line," said ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes on NFL Live. "Maybe it is Jaylon Moore. They drafted Josh Simmons in the first round. At some point, he might play left tackle. And if that happens, can Jaylon Moore play right tackle? Do you take out Jawaan Taylor out? ... I truly do not know, and the Chiefs have to use this summer to figure that out because it is the single biggest question mark on this football team."
The Chiefs will have to figure out the offensive line. And if it does, the offense for the Chiefs can be something no defense can stop.
