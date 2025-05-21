Chiefs' Defense Still Have Room for Improvement
The Kansas City Chiefs are still the hunted and must continue to improve their roster while they can.
Ian Van Roy of Pro Football Network believes that the Chiefs have more than a few legitimate options of players they can add this offseason that would improve their defense.
"If the Chiefs can’t beat them, they should get a piece of them. James Bradberry was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2022 through 2024 and while an injury kept him out of the lineup for the 2024 season, he was still a witness to the Eagles’ winning formula and earned a Super Bowl ring for being on the roster. Bradberry started in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, which Philly ultimately lost 38-35," Van Roy said.
Van Roy also noted veteran defender Von Miller would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' roster and it would be a subtle dig to their divisional opponents, the Denver Broncos.
"The Chiefs earned just a 75.5 Defense+ grade in 2024, which ranked 14th in the NFL in our metric. Kansas City’s defense got better as the season progressed, but there were certainly shaky weeks," Van Roy said.
"Von Miller is still available as a free agent and he could help Kansas City’s pass rush. While joining the Chiefs may rub Denver Broncos fans the wrong way, the fact that Miller has experience working under Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could make the veteran even more attractive to Kansas City, as that knowledge could be useful ahead of the 2025 season."
Jadeveon Clowney still has talent left in the tank and is likely looking to join a contender at this point in his career. Kansas City would give Clowney a legitimate shot at winning a Super Bowl, while also bolstering a Chiefs defense with holes in it.
"Jadeveon Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks in 2024 despite playing on a dreadful Carolina Panthers defense, showing that even at age 32, he can still produce. The year before, the veteran pass rusher posted 9.5 sacks as a member of the Baltimore Ravens," Van Roy said.
"At this stage of his NFL career, the three-time Pro Bowler may be looking to chase a ring, so Kansas City becomes an intriguing destination."
