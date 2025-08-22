Chiefs Will Look to Bolster Roster in This Area After Friday’s Game
Andy Reid this week listed seven players who’ll miss Friday’s preseason finale due to injury. Two of them were important defensive backs.
The thinnest area of the team as the Chiefs approach the NFL’s annual reckoning weekend – when clubs need to reduce rosters from 90 to 53 by Tuesday – is the back end of their defense. But Steve Spagnuolo said this week that no one’s going to feel sorry for the Chiefs and their depleted defensive backs.
“It’s good offense we’re playing,” the defensive coordinator said before Friday’s preseason contest with Chicago (7:20 p.m. ET, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan). “I mean, their quarterback is really good. The offensive coordinator, the head coach does a really good job scheme-wise.
“I’m sure, like everybody that comes in here, doesn’t matter whether it’s regular season or preseason, you play the Chiefs, they’re all jacked up. So, we’re going to get there. We’re going to get a good shot from them.”
More Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams in store Friday
They sure will. In Sunday’s 38-0 win over Buffalo, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson played Caleb Williams for the first time last week against Buffalo and the quarterback excelled. He opened the game with a seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive that included a 38-yard scoring strike to Olamide Zaccheaus.
In two drives, Williams was an efficient 6 of 10 for 107 yards. He effectively used his tight ends, including rookie first-round selection Colston Loveland, the 10th overall choice. The Chiefs will play All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who sat out last week, but Kansas City’s secondary should expect the Bears’ best shot.
That secondary is a MASH unit. Safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) didn’t finish last week’s game at Seattle and won’t play Friday. Neither will cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder). Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Nohl Williams left the Seahawks game and entered concussion protocol. His status is uncertain against the Bears.
Fulton expected to make Chiefs debut
Friday gives the Chiefs their first opportunity to see Kristian Fulton in a Chiefs uniform. The cornerback joined Kansas City on a two-year, $20 million free-agent deal in March. However, offseason knee surgery landed him on the PUP list to begin camp and he missed the first two preseason games.
Starting safety Jaden Hicks is looking forward to playing with Fulton, as well as Williams.
“You can never have too many good DBs,” Hicks said Wednesday. “I think depth was an important piece going into this offseason and we filled that and they’ve done a great job coming in.”
The Chiefs, who also lost safety Deon Bush (Achilles) to a season-ending injury in the preseason opener Aug. 9 at Arizona, are expected to be players in the DB market this weekend. They’ll dust off their draft boards from the last few seasons while scouring the waiver wire.
Other Chiefs injuries
In addition to Edwards and Johnson, Reid said tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (appendectomy), defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) and wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee) also would miss Friday’s game against the Bears.
