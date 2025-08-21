WATCH: Wednesday Press Conference With Chiefs Safety Jaden Hicks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks spoke Wednesday in advance of his club’s preseason finale Friday at home against the Chicago Bears.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: What would you tell fans to look for in this upcoming game?
HICKS: “Definitely effort. I think that is one thing that we always preach on, something that we live on. So, definitely effort, and just being in the right spots. We got to do our job, and just align right and play our gameplan.”
Q: Do you see a step up this time in the coaches’ approach to this game?
HICKS: “Most definitely. With the running game, we know we’re going to shut that down. I feel like this week definitely. With Seattle, you know that wasn’t a pretty good performance on the defensive end, so we’re going to definitely fix that.”
Q: Do you enjoy moving from role to role every play?
HICKS: “I mean, it’s no problem to me. I don’t think it’s a problem with anyone else. You definitely want to be out there every snap, right? But you know, but whatever the coaches ask of you, you just got to do it.”
