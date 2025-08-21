Arrowhead Report

WATCH: Wednesday Press Conference With Chiefs Safety Jaden Hicks

What Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks said after Wednesday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks spoke Wednesday in advance of his club’s preseason finale Friday at home against the Chicago Bears.

To view his comments, watch below.

Q: What would you tell fans to look for in this upcoming game?

HICKS: “Definitely effort. I think that is one thing that we always preach on, something that we live on. So, definitely effort, and just being in the right spots. We got to do our job, and just align right and play our gameplan.”

Q: Do you see a step up this time in the coaches’ approach to this game?

HICKS: “Most definitely. With the running game, we know we’re going to shut that down. I feel like this week definitely. With Seattle, you know that wasn’t a pretty good performance on the defensive end, so we’re going to definitely fix that.”

Q: Do you enjoy moving from role to role every play?

HICKS: “I mean, it’s no problem to me. I don’t think it’s a problem with anyone else. You definitely want to be out there every snap, right? But you know, but whatever the coaches ask of you, you just got to do it.”

Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates with teammate Jaden Hicks (21) after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom news is free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, tell us what you like most about Jaden Hicks by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI