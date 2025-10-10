Arrowhead Report

Previewing the Chiefs' Week 6 Opponent, the Detroit Lions

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we take a look at how Xavier Worthy could be an impact in Week 6 for the Chiefs against the Detroit Lions, and much more.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Below is Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's Oct 9 media availability ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

OPENING STATEMENT: “I’m not going to go back on too much. Certainly, disappointed in the way last
week worked out from a defensive standpoint. We get in that position, and we hope to end the game
and win it so very disappointed. We’ve moved on, this next team we’re getting ready to play (is) every bit as good as the one we played (and) maybe better, so all our focus is on that and with that I’ll open it up.”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: On the last defensive play of the game.

SPAGNUOLO: “It’s a weird deal. Yeah, it’s a weird deal. We always talk about never assume. Like I’m
talking about on a first and 10 play, backside corner, don’t assume he’s (Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
down."

"Don’t assume your buddy is going to get him tackled, and I think guys just got caught up in the moment (and) thought he was down. It didn’t work out that way, and I think we’ll all learn from it and we’ve moved and hopefully that doesn’t happen again.”

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: On the Detroit Lions.

SPAGNUOLO: “You see it, he’s got a lot of weapons, and the guy pulling the trigger out there is pretty
good. He’s (Lions QB Jared Goff) really accurate. Is top in a lot of different things. I flashed them up the other day."

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) salutes the fans following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"This is the number one scoring offense in the NFL or was at least a week ago. I don’t know where they’re now. I’m sure they’re still up there. Our thing, always our number one goal going into this thing is to limit points allowed, and it’ll be the same focus with all the weapons that they (Detroit Lions) have. We’re going to have to pick and choose who we quote-unquote try to take away, and then some guys are going to have to do some heavy lifting on their own.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warm up ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

